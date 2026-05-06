MLV Championship Semifinal Preview: San Diego Mojo vs. Dallas Pulse: May 7, 2026

Published on May 6, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







MLV Championship Semifinals: San Diego Mojo (15-13) vs. Dallas Pulse (20-8)

Thursday, May 7, 2026 | Approx. 6 p.m. PT (Following Indy-Dallas that starts at 4:00 p.m. PT)

Comerica Center | Frisco, Texas

Tune In

The game will broadcast live on ion.

Paul Sunderand (play-by-play) and Holly McPeak (analyst) will be on the call.

MATCH NOTES

MATCHUP STORYLINES

Mojo Return to Championship Stage: San Diego is back in the postseason for the first time since the inaugural MLV Championship in 2024, once again entering as the No. 3 seed. The Mojo carry one of the league's strongest late-season surges into the semifinal after winning 14 of their final 20 matches following a 1-6 start.

Dallas Reaches Championship in Inaugural Season: The Pulse have quickly established themselves as a contender, advancing to the MLV Championship in their first season of play. Dallas secured the No. 2 seed with a 20-8 record, combining a high-powered offense with a strong presence at the net.

Championship Played on Dallas Home Floor: The MLV Championship will be held at Comerica Center, the home arena of the Pulse. Dallas posted a 9-5 record at home during the regular season and will look to leverage home-court advantage in the semifinal.

Pulse Took Season Series: Dallas won the regular-season series 3-1, including victories in both matchups played in Frisco. The teams also met in San Diego, where the Mojo earned their lone win in a five-set match.

Mojo Familiar With Road Championship Environment: This marks the second time San Diego will face the host team in the postseason, having squared off against Omaha at CHI Health Center during the 2024 Championship.

SAN DIEGO MOJO OUTLOOK

Mojo Set for MLV Championship Semifinal Showdown With Dallas: San Diego enters Thursday's MLV Championship semifinal as the No. 3 seed following a four-set match at Indy in the regular-season finale. The Mojo will face No. 2 seed Dallas, with first serve set for following the conclusion of the Indy-Omaha match that begins at 4 p.m. PT. San Diego carries momentum into the postseason after winning 14 of its last 20 matches following a 1-6 start, marking one of the strongest second-half surges in the league.

League-Leading Defense Anchors Postseason Push: San Diego continues to define itself defensively, leading the league in both digs per set (17.51) and total digs (1,944), ahead of Grand Rapids (17.04, 1,909). The Mojo also rank third in aces (101) and aces per set (0.91), fourth in total blocks (267) and blocks per set (2.41) and third in opponent hitting efficiency (.218), showcasing balance across all defensive phases entering the postseason.

Back-Row Trio Fuels Defensive Identity: San Diego is one of the only teams with three players ranked in the top 10 in both total digs and digs per set. Shara Venegas leads the way with 431 digs (second in the league) and 3.92 digs per set, while Marlie Monserez (334, 3.01) and Grace Loberg (321, 3.03) also rank among league leaders, anchoring a back row that drives the Mojo's transition game.

Monserez Directs Efficient Offense: Monserez continues to orchestrate the offense at a high level, ranking second in total assists (1,131) and third in assists per set (10.19). She also ranks in the top 10 in digs and leads the league in hitting efficiency (.431), while ranking fourth in hitting percentage (46.6%), making her one of the most efficient setters in the league.

Loberg Enters Semifinal With Weekly Honors: Grace Loberg was named the final MLV Player of the Week after leading San Diego across the last week of the regular season. She totaled 34 points and 29 kills across two matches, including a franchise-record 23-point performance in a sweep of Grand Rapids. Loberg finished the regular season ranked sixth in total points (377) and seventh in total kills (313), while adding top-10 marks in aces, blocks and digs, continuing to impact all six rotations.

Grote Provides Balance at Net and Service Line: Marin Grote remains a key presence at the net, tying for third in the league with 51 blocks and ranking seventh in blocks per set (0.50). She also ranks in the top 10 in both total aces (17) and aces per set (0.17), providing an additional scoring threat from the service line while anchoring the Mojo block.

DALLAS PULSE OUTLOOK

Pulse Enter Semifinal as No. 2 Seed: Dallas enters the MLV Championship semifinal with a 20-8 record, securing the No. 2 seed behind one of the league's most complete seasons. The Pulse posted the league's best road record (11-3) and recorded nine sweeps.

All-MLV Selections Highlight Star Power: Dallas placed four players on the All-MLV teams, with Mimi Colyer and Sofia Maldonado Diaz earning First Team honors and Natalia Valentin-Anderson and Layne Van Buskirk named to the Second Team. Valentin-Anderson earns her second consecutive All-MLV selection, while the other three collect their first career honors.

Colyer Headlines League Honors: Mimi Colyer was named MLV Outside Hitter of the Year after a record-setting rookie season. She led the league with 523 points, 5.08 points per set, 466 kills and 4.52 kills per set, setting single-season records in each category. Colyer recorded double-digit kills in all but two matches and has established herself as one of the league's most dominant offensive players.

Elite One-Two Offensive Punch: Colyer and Maldonado Diaz powered one of the most explosive offenses in the league, finishing first and second in multiple statistical categories. Maldonado Diaz ranked second in points (484), points per set (4.94), kills (420) and kills per set (4.29), while finishing third in aces (21), forming one of the league's most dynamic attacking duos.

Valentin-Anderson Orchestrates Record-Setting Offense: Setter Natalia Valentin-Anderson directed the league's most efficient offense, leading the MLV with 1,221 assists and 11.85 assists per set, both single-season records. She also ranks fifth in total digs (357) and averages 3.47 digs per set, recording 21 double-doubles and providing all-around production.

Elite at the Net and Efficient in Attack: Dallas paired its high-powered offense with a dominant presence at the net, leading the league in total blocks (290) and blocks per set (2.71). The Pulse also posted a league-best .264 hitting efficiency, setting a new single-season team record and underscoring their ability to score efficiently while controlling play at the net.

Van Buskirk Anchors Front-Row Presence: Layne Van Buskirk provided a strong presence at the net despite limited matches, totaling 43 blocks and ranking among the league leaders. She led the league with a 50.4 kill percentage, the second-highest single-season mark in MLV history, and ranked fifth in hitting efficiency (.347), adding another layer to Dallas' front-row strength.







Major League Volleyball Stories from May 6, 2026

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