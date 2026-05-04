Mojo Fall to Indy in Regular-Season Finale, Turn Focus to MLV Championship

Published on May 3, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







FISHERS, Ind. - The San Diego Mojo closed the regular season with a four-set loss to the first-place Indy Ignite on Sunday afternoon at Fishers Event Center, falling 22-25, 25-13, 30-28, 25-17.

San Diego finishes the regular season at 15-13 and will be the No. 3 seed in the MLV Championship. The Mojo will face second-seed Dallas Pulse in the semifinal round Thursday at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. Indy (23-5) secured the league's top seed and will meet the No. 4 seed Omaha Supernovas in the other semifinal.

Jovana Brakoèević led the Mojo with 15 points, totaling nine kills, a season-high five blocks and one ace. Grace Loberg added 11 points on 10 kills, while Taylor Sandbothe contributed 10 points and tied the franchise single-match record with four aces. Setter Marlie Monserez recorded her team-leading 21st double-double with 35 assists and 10 digs, and libero Shara Venegas posted a team-high 12 digs.

San Diego opened the match with a 25-22 win in the first set, using a late run highlighted by back-to-back aces from Sandbothe and a set-clinching kill from Loberg.

Indy answered in the second, building an early lead and pulling away for a 25-13 decision to even the match.

The turning point came in the third set, which featured 14 ties and multiple lead changes. The Mojo erased a late deficit and moved in front at 24-22, but Indy responded down the stretch, closing on a late run to claim the extended set, 30-28.

The Ignite carried that momentum into the fourth, breaking open a tight set midway through before securing the match with a 25-17 win.

San Diego capped the regular season leading the league in total digs (1,944) and digs per set (17.51). The total ranks second in league history, while the average marks the best since 2024.

Loberg finished the year with single-season franchise records for total points (377) and aces (20). Monserez ranked second in the league with 1,131 assists, a Mojo single-season and career record, and third in assists per set (10.19), while leading the league with a .431 hitting efficiency, the highest single-season mark in league history. Venegas closed the season second in the league in total digs (431) and digs per set (3.92), both franchise records.

MLV Championship Tickets on Sale: Tickets for the 2026 MLV Championship, set for Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas, are on sale through Ticketmaster. Prices start at $19 and include access to both the semifinal and championship rounds. For more information, visit ProVolleyball.com.







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