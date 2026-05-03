Fury Drop Finale to Vibe

Published on May 3, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Columbus Fury News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury dropped a straight-sets decision to the Atlanta Vibe, falling 25-20, 25-23, 25-20, in the regular-season finale on Sunday at Nationwide Arena.

"We really wanted to end the season with a victory but is the end of the journey for us. I couldn't be more proud of how this team fought through the year and how we try to overcome all the adversity that was thrown to us from the start," head coach Angel Perez said. "We found a way at least keep it together and fight every night with everything we could. Some days it was enough, but a lot of days it was not."

Outside hitter Raina Terry finished was the team's scoring leader with seven kills, three aces and a block. Outside hitter Megan Lush finished the game with 10 digs, eight kills and an ace.

Columbus opened the first set, taking an early lead behind a kill from middle blocker Abby Walker. The Fury continued to apply pressure with strong serving from Terry, who recorded back-to-back aces to help give Columbus a 7-4 advantage.

Kills from Lush, outside hitter Jaelyn Hodge and middle blocker Regan Pittman-Nelson, along with an Atlanta attack error and a Pittman-Nelson block, helped the Fury maintain control through the middle portion of the set, as Columbus had a 16-15 lead at the media timeout.

Atlanta responded with a decisive 5-0 scoring run to take a 20-17 lead. Terry briefly halted the run with a kill, and Lush added another late point, but the Vibe won the first set 25-20.

The Vibe opened the second set with an early 5-1 lead. A successful Fury challenge halted the Vibe's momentum, and the Fury had a 3-0 run highlighted by an ace and kill from Lush and a kill from Terry that helped tie the set at 8.

Both teams traded points as Pittman-Nelson provided a spark with a kill and an ace, with Terry having two kills and an ace to help the Fury tie the set at 19. A block from Walker gave the Fury a brief 21-20 lead, but Atlanta again surged late. Despite Columbus closing within one point after a Pittman-Nelson kill, the Vibe executed down the stretch to win the second set 25-23

Middle blocker Rainelle Jones made an immediate impact early in the third set, opening the frame with a kill and adding a block and multiple offensive contributions throughout the set. Columbus stayed within striking distance early with kills from outside hitter Bri Ford and Terry, along with several Atlanta errors.

However, Atlanta used a 3-0 run midway through the set to build a 16-12 lead at the media timeout. Columbus responded with kills from Rachel Gomez, Jones and Lush, but the Vibe maintained in front. Late kills from Ford and Gomez helped the Fury stay competitive, but Atlanta won the third set 25-20.

The loss concludes the third season of Major League Volleyball for the Columbus Fury, who recorded a 5-23 overall record.







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