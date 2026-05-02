Season Finale Set for Sunday at 2 p.m.

Published on May 2, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Columbus Fury News Release







The Columbus Fury will host the Atlanta Vibe on Sunday in the 2026 season finale.

Match Notes

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury conclude the 2026 Major League Volleyball season against the Atlanta Vibe on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Nationwide Arena. To purchase tickets, click here, email columbusfury@columbusfury.com or call 614-380-FURY (3879).

THE SERIES

This is the 12th meeting between the Columbus Fury and the Atlanta Vibe, with the Vibe holding a 7-4 advantage in the all-time series. Atlanta has won two of the three meetings so far this season.

THE OPPONENT

The Atlanta Vibe roster features a near even split of additions and returners with seven Vibe veterans and nine players that are joining the Vibe for the first time. Outside Hitter Leah Edmond, who has played for the Vibe since the inaugural season, was named a 2026 MLV All-Star along with Opposite Hitter Aiko Jones. The Vibe added two rookies in the top 10 of the MLV Draft in November - outside hitter Ava Martin (Creighton) and setter Averi Carlson (SMU). Head Coach Kayla Banwarth, the 2025 Coach of the Year, returns at the helm of the Vibe.

UNLEASH THE FURY

- The Columbus Fury will close out the third season of Major League Volleyball against the Atlanta Vibe on Sunday.

- Raina Terry has been outstanding this season, following up on her solid rookie year in 2025. The Marengo, Ohio native is third in MLV with 4.55 points per set and 464 points. Terry has had double-digit points in all but four matches and has nine double-doubles as well.

- Regan Pittman-Nelson has been a force at the net for the Fury this season, leading the league with 67 total blocks and sitting second with 0.73 blocks per set. Pittman-Nelson has also been an offensive threat, scoring double-digit points in 11 matches this season.

- Kamaile Hiapo stepped into the starting libero role in mid-February and has done a stellar job. She has posted six matches with 20+ digs and set a franchise record with 27 digs in the four-set win over the Orlando Valkyries on Feb. 22. In her 16 starts, Hiapo is averaging 3.81 digs per set.

- The Fury are third in Major League Volleyball with 2.57 blocks per set and 272 total blocks. Columbus has had double-digit blocks in 16 matches, including a franchise record-tying 17 blocks on two occasions.

- Rookie setter Audrey Pak followed up her Major League Volleyball Player of the Week award with a career match, posting 42 assists, 16 digs, and six points in the reverse sweep win over Grand Rapids. Pak set another career high with 48 assists in the five-set loss to Atlanta on April 10.

- Raina Terry, Regan Pittman-Nelson and Abby Walker all competed in the 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match on Saturday, March 28 in Orlando. Terry and Walker picked up the win as part of Team Meske.

- Columbus' roster features four Ohio natives, Megan Lush, Ashley Evans, Raina Terry and Abby Walker, who will once again be playing volleyball in the Buckeye State.

BIG YEAR FOR LUSH

Megan Lush's third season of Major League Volleyball has been her personal best, with a career high 26 matches and 102 sets played. Lush has posted 201 kills, 291 digs, 41 total blocks and nine service aces this season, which are all career best totals. During the inaugural MLV season in 2024, Lush averaged 2.28 kills per set and 3.15 digs per set, which still stand as her career best. For her MLV career, Lush has 526 kills, 735 digs and 89 total blocks.

TERRY'S CAREER NIGHT

Raina Terry set new franchise records with 35 points and 30 kills in the thrilling five-set loss to the Atlanta Vibe on April 10. Terry also had a career-high 20 digs and 73 total attacks, while still hitting .301 for the match. In addition to the incredible match performance, Terry reached a career milestone with more than 500 kills in her two-year Major League Volleyball career. This season, Terry has six matches with 20-plus kills, double-digit kills in all but seven matches and nine double-doubles. The Marengo, Ohio native and Illinois graduate also ranks third in the league with 50 total blocks.

BLOCK PARTY

The Columbus Fury's biggest strength this season has been the team's presence at the net, stuffing 2.57 blocks per set and 272 total blocks. The team has posted double-digit blocks in 16 of the 27 matches this season and have recorded a franchise record-tying 17 total blocks on two occasions. This has been a team effort by the Fury, as Regan Pittman-Nelson leads the team with 67 blocks while Raina Terry is right behind her with 50 blocks and seven other players also have double-digit blocks.

FURY STARS SHINE AT MLV ALL-STAR MATCH

A trio of Columbus Fury stars made their All-Star debuts in the 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match on March 28 at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, with Raina Terry and Abby Walker picking up the win as part of Team Meske. Walker had a tremendous match, recording three kills on just six swings, two blocks and two aces. Terry finished with three kills, two digs and one ace. Pittman-Nelson chipped in three kills, one block and one ace for Team Launiere.

PAK NAMED PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Columbus Fury rookie setter Audrey Pak was named the Major League Volleyball Player of the Week presented by Franklin Sports on March 31. She is the first Fury player this season to earn weekly honors. The native of Moraga, Calif. dished out 28 assists (9.33 per set) in a sweep of the defending champion Orlando Valkyries. She led the Fury to a season-high hitting percentage of .363 - the second-best single match hitting mark in team history. She also added six digs, two kills and one block in the match.

TWO NEW FACES FOR STRETCH RUN

The Fury announced the signings of Brianna Ford, who most recently played for USC Münster in the German Bundesliga, and Ryan White, a University of Kansas graduate who will make her professional debut with the Fury. A graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, Ford signed with the Fury following her first professional season for USC Münster in the German Bundesliga. White, who started her collegiate career at Oregon State before playing her final season at Kansas in 2025, helped lead the Jayhawks to the program's fourth NCAA Sweet 16 last season.

RECORD BREAKING PERFORMANCE

Kamaile Hiapo was forced into the starting libero role in mid-March and has done an impressive job serving as the Fury's defensive leader. In her first start, against Dallas on Feb. 14, Hiapo led the team with 10 digs while adding three assists. Hiapo doubled that output in her second start, with 20 digs and six assists in the four-set loss to the Atlanta Vibe on Feb. 19. In her third start of the season, the Gilbert, Arizona native set a franchise record with 27 digs to help the Fury beat the defending champion Orlando Valkyries. Hiapo started strong with eight digs in the first set, before posting five in the second set and four in the third. She saved her best for last though, registering 10 digs in the decisive fourth set to secure the win.







Major League Volleyball Stories from May 2, 2026

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