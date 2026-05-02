Atlanta Vibe Travel to Face Columbus Fury on Sunday for Final 2026 Match
Published on May 2, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)
Atlanta Vibe News Release
The Atlanta Vibe will travel to face the Columbus Fury on Sunday, May 3 at 2 PM ET for the Vibe's final 2026 match.
The Vibe (9-18) and Fury (5-22) have several familiarities. The Vibe face former Middle Blocker Regan Pittman-Nelson who played for Atlanta in the team's inaugural season in 2024. The Vibe face former Libero Kamaile Hiapo who played for Atlanta in the team's inaugural season in 2024. Atlanta Middle Blocker Raven Colvin, Columbus Outside Hitter Akasha Anderson and Columbus Setter Ashley Evans all played collegiate volleyball at Purdue.
The Vibe meet the Fury on May 3 at 2 PM ET for Atlanta's final match of the 2026 season. The match will be streamed on YouTube.
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