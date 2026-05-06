Atlanta Vibe's Jones Recognized with 2026 MLV Most Inspirational Player Award

Published on May 6, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







Atlanta Vibe Opposite Hitter Aiko Jones was recognized as Major League Volleyball's 2026 Most Inspirational Player Wednesday.

A native of Jamaica, Jones' volleyball journey is anything but traditional. She did not play club volleyball growing up and instead developed her game watching her parents play in the front yard and training on asphalt courts with her mother's team on the island. From those humble beginnings, she carved her own path to the highest levels of the sport.

After helping lead the University of Louisville to consecutive Final Four appearances in 2021 and 2022, Jones entered the MLV ranks last season as the first Jamaican-born player in the league, where she primarily came off the bench as a rookie. In just one year, she has transformed from a fearsome blocker into an all-around cornerstone for the Atlanta Vibe, an evolution that reflects both her work ethic and self-belief.

Jones, who received her first MLV All-Star honor this season, was a dual-threat force for Atlanta. She finished the 2026 season sixth in kills (314) and seventh in total points (362). Jones racked up 314 kills, 215 digs, 37 blocks, 16 assists and 11 service aces.

"I am humbled, not only to receive this award, but to play with and learn from some of the best volleyball players in the world. I am so grateful," Jones said. "This award is for every little girl whose journey looked different. For every athlete who's felt like they don't belong. This is an honor that I will cherish forever."

Jones approaches every day with a simple but powerful mindset: "jump high and hit hard." That philosophy extends beyond physical and fast play. It's about showing up fully, embracing incremental growth and putting in the work each and every rep in practice. Her commitment to refining her fundamentals and expanding her game has fueled her rise and transformation into a dynamic, reliable presence on the court.

She achieved a career-high in kills with 24 against the Grand Rapids Rise on March 13 and had 11 matches this season with 15 or more kills. Jones added a career-high in digs with 16 against the Columbus Fury on January 8.

What truly makes Jones inspirational is the way she uplifts others. She is a vocal and steady leader, quick to celebrate teammates' successes and to offer encouragement in challenging moments. Off the court, she is deeply committed to giving back, actively engaging in Vibe community initiatives and investing in the next volleyball generation through her role as an assistant coach at Bellarmine University in the offseason. Jones is a storyteller, writer, photographer and videographer, passionate about creating and connecting with those around her.

Whether she's competing, mentoring or uplifting her community, Jones leads with purpose and passion. Her journey embodies resilience, growth and the power of believing in what's possible.

Media interested in scheduling an interview with Jones should reach out to Brennan Smith at brennans@atlantavibe.com.

2026 Major League Volleyball Individual Awards Award | Player | Team

Most Inspirational Player | Aiko Jones | Atlanta Vibe

Outside Hitter of the Year | Mimi Colyer | Dallas Pulse

Setter of the Year | Mia Tuaniga | Indy Ignite

Middle Blocker of the Year | Lydia Martyn | Indy Ignite

Libero of the Year | Elena Scott | Indy Ignite

Opposite Hitter of the Year | Azhani Tealer | Indy Ignite

Rising Star Award | Kiara Reinhardt | Omaha Supernovas







Major League Volleyball Stories from May 6, 2026

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