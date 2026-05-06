Dallas Pulse's Mimi Colyer Named 2026 Mlv Outside Hitter of the Year

Published on May 6, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Dallas Pulse News Release









Dallas Pulse rookie outside hitter Mimi Colyer

(Dallas Pulse) Dallas Pulse rookie outside hitter Mimi Colyer(Dallas Pulse)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas PULSE rookie outside hitter Mimi Colyer was named the 2026 MLV Outside Hitter of the Year on Wednesday, one day after earning unanimous All-League First Team honors. She becomes the first player in franchise history to receive the award.

The Lincoln, Calif. native emerged as one of the league's most dominant offensive forces this season, leading MLV in points (523), points per set (5.08), kills (466), and kills per set (4.52), setting new single-season league records in each category. The Wisconsin product appeared in 27 of Dallas' 28 matches and recorded double-digit kills in all but two appearances.

In a three-set road match at Columbus on Feb. 14, Colyer recorded 23 kills (.500) and 24 points - the most by any MLV player in a three-set match this season. Both marks rank second all-time in league history for a three-set match.

Colyer earned MLV Player of the Week honors after leading Dallas to a 3-0 road sweep of Orlando on March 7. She finished with 19 points on 18 kills while hitting .400, adding a block and three digs while averaging 6.33 points per set.

She continued to raise the bar throughout the season. In Grand Rapids on March 18, Colyer totaled 28 points, the highest total in a four-set match this season, and recorded a single-set season-high 25 attacks.

In Atlanta on March 26, Colyer delivered 32 points, the second-highest single-match total in MLV this season and tying for the third-most in league history. She also posted an MLV season-best 12 points in a single set.

Earlier that month, Colyer was selected to compete in the 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match on March 28. Playing for Team Launiere, she tied the All-Star Match record with 13 points and 10 kills while leading all players in both categories.

In San Diego on April 5, Colyer recorded 76 attacks in a five-set match, the most in MLV this season and the second-most in league history. Less than two weeks later, on April 17 against Columbus, she surpassed the 400-career-kill milestone.

When Dallas returned to San Diego on April 24, Colyer paced the match with 31 points on a career-high 30 kills (.321) and an ace while adding 10 digs for a double-double. She tied the league season high for kills in a five-set match, a mark originally set by teammate Sofia Maldonado Diaz, and her 30 kills tied for the second-most in a single match in MLV history. Colyer also broke her own league record for most attacks in a five-set match with 78, surpassing the previous mark of 76 she set earlier in the season against San Diego, while becoming MLV's single-season attacks record holder.

"As a rookie and a first overall draft pick, Mimi rose to the top of the entire league. That doesn't happen by accident. It's a reflection of her work ethic, but most importantly, her confidence in who she is and her ability as an athlete," said Dallas PULSE head coach Shannon Winzer. "Mimi didn't play like a rookie at any stage this season. She was called on in big moments and delivered. Mimi was a difference maker for our team and earned every bit of this recognition."

The No. 2 PULSE will face the No. 3 San Diego Mojo in the second semifinal of the 2026 MLV Championships on Thursday, May 7, at Comerica Center. First serve will follow the opening semifinal between No. 1 Indy Ignite and No. 4 Omaha Supernovas at 6 p.m. CT. The match will air live on ION.

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