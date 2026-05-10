Dallas Pulse Crowned 2026 Mlv Champions in Historic Inaugural Season

Published on May 9, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

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Dallas Pulse celebrate their MLV title

(Dallas Pulse) Dallas Pulse celebrate their MLV title(Dallas Pulse)

FRISCO, Texas - The No. 2 Dallas PULSE defeated the No. 4 Omaha Supernovas in five sets (20-25, 25-23, 15-25, 25-13, 15-9) to capture the 2026 Major League Volleyball Championship in the franchise's inaugural season.

2026 Championship MVP and Dallas PULSE outside hitter Sofia Maldonado Diaz led all scorers with 27 points on 26 kills (.274) and a block, while adding 11 digs for a double-double. Her postseason total of 57 points and 47 kills ranks second all-time in MLV Championship history. Pin hitter Kaylee Cox added 13 points on nine kills and four blocks (.296), alongside three assists and 11 digs for a double-double. 2026 MLV Outside Hitter of the Year and league points and kills leader, Mimi Colyer, recorded 11 points on 10 kills and a block, while adding six digs. Middle blocker Tristin Savage totaled five kills (.455) and seven blocks, setting the MLV postseason record with 15 total blocks. Middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord posted six points on four kills (.800) and two blocks, adding five digs. All-League setter Natalia Valentin-Anderson dished out 43 assists and recorded 18 digs for a double-double, while contributing a kill and a block. Outside hitter Geli Cyr added an ace, while opposite Kelsie Payne finished with a block and a dig. The PULSE hit .217 as a team and totaled 73 points, 55 kills, 52 assists, 73 digs, 17 blocks, and one ace.

For the Omaha Supernovas, opposite Merritt Beason led the way with 20 points on 14 kills and five blocks. Outside hitters Sarah Parsons and Brooke Nuneviller added 16 points apiece. Parsons finished with 12 kills, three aces, a block, and 19 digs for a double-double, while Nuneviller totaled 15 kills, a block, and 22 digs for a double-double. Middle blocker Kiara Reinhardt recorded nine kills (.300) and two blocks, while middle blocker Toyosi Onabanjo added five kills (.250). Setter Brooke Mosher finished with 54 assists, four digs, two kills, and an ace. The Supernovas hit .184 as a team and totaled 80 points, 60 assists, 80 digs, 10 blocks, and five aces.

A Supernovas error and three Maldonado Diaz kills helped Dallas take an early 4-2 lead in the opening set. Omaha answered behind kills from Reinhardt, Brooke Nuneviller, and Janice Leao to even the score at 5-5 before Leao exited with an injury. A Nuneviller kill sparked a decisive 5-0 run as the Supernovas built a 12-7 advantage and never relinquished control, hitting .319 in the frame to secure a 25-20 first-set victory.

With the second set tied early, the Supernovas created separation with an 8-5 lead before the PULSE answered behind its block. Colyer and Savage combined for consecutive stops before a Cox block cut into the deficit. Later, Cox and Savage delivered back-to-back blocks to tie the set at 10-10. A 5-0 Dallas run, highlighted by a Cyr ace, pushed the PULSE ahead 20-14. The Supernovas rallied to tie the score at 22-22, but a Maldonado Diaz kill regained the sideout before a Supernovas error and a Payne block sealed the 25-23 set win to even the match. The PULSE totaled six blocks in the frame and committed just one service error.

The third set remained tight through a 12-12 tie before the Supernovas erupted on a 9-0 run to pull away for a 25-15 win. The Supernovas hit .306 in the frame while limiting the PULSE to a .128 hitting efficiency.

The PULSE responded immediately in the fourth, opening on a commanding 10-3 run. Back-to-back kills from Savage and Cox extended the lead to 12-4, while Maldonado Diaz added consecutive back-row kills as the PULSE rolled to a 25-13 set victory. Dallas hit .316 in the frame and held Omaha to -.029 to force a deciding fifth set.

Three straight PULSE kills helped the team open a 6-3 advantage in the final frame. Following a Parsons kill, a Supernovas error, and another Maldonado Diaz finish stretched the lead to 8-4. Omaha trimmed the deficit behind kills from Beason and Norah TeBrake, but consecutive Supernovas errors and a Hord block pushed Dallas ahead 10-6. The Supernovas could not recover, and after more Omaha miscues, Savage delivered the championship-clinching block to seal the historic title for the PULSE.

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Major League Volleyball Stories from May 9, 2026

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