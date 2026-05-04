Dallas Pulse Close Regular Season with Loss, Turn to Postseason

Published on May 3, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Dallas Pulse News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas PULSE (20-8) will make their first postseason appearance as the No. 2 seed in the 2026 MLV Championships next week after closing their inaugural regular season with a four-set loss (21-25, 25-19, 13-25, 15-25) to the Orlando Valkyries (13-15) on Sunday afternoon at Comerica Center.

Dallas PULSE outside Caroline Meuth paced the team with 13 points on 11 kills and two blocks, adding five digs, while outside hitter Isabel Martin followed with 12 points on 10 kills and a block, posting 11 digs for a double-double. Middle blocker Carter Booth added 11 points on seven kills (.400), three blocks, and an ace, along with two digs. Middle blocker Karson Bacon recorded four kills and two blocks. Opposite Kelsie Payne contributed 10 points on seven kills (.250) and three blocks, adding eight digs and an assist. Outside hitter Geli Cyr chipped in a kill and three digs. Setter Celia Cullen tallied 37 assists and nine digs.

Orlando Valkyries opposite Naya Shime led all scorers with 18 points on 15 kills (.310), two blocks, and an ace, while adding 11 digs for a double-double. Outside hitter Hannah Maddux finished with 12 points on seven kills, four blocks, and an ace. Texas natives middle blocker Bre Kelley and outside hitter Charitie Luper each recorded 11 points - Kelley with six kills (.545) and five blocks, and Luper with 10 kills, an ace, and 10 digs for a double-double. Outside hitter Adanna Schad added eight kills (.533), while middle blocker Colby Neal posted six kills (.286) and three blocks. Setter Hannah Pukis dished out 48 assists and added 13 digs for a double-double, along with three kills (.750) and a block.

The Valkyries used a 5-0 run to take an early 8-4 lead in the opening set. As the PULSE worked to close the gap, a 3-0 run, featuring two Booth kills and a Valkyries error, evened the set at 13-13. Orlando regained control and extended its lead to 21-16. A Valkyries error, followed by kills from Bacon and Meuth, pulled Dallas within two. Despite strong last-ditch efforts from libero Kendall White, who posted a 67% positive passing rating in the set, and Meuth, the Valkyries closed out the set, 25-21.

The PULSE opened the second set with an 8-4 advantage, but a 4-0 Valkyries run - highlighted by a Luper ace and back-to-back plays from Kelley - tied it at 8-8. The PULSE regained momentum and built a 17-12 lead before holding off a late push from Shime and Kelley to secure a 25-19 win and even the match.

The Valkyries took control in the third set, hitting .448 behind Shime's six kills on an .857 clip, limiting the PULSE to eight kills and a .030 efficiency in a 25-13 win.

The PULSE kept pace early in the fourth, tying the set at 6-6, but the Valkyries pulled away behind a strong stretch from Schad and Neal to build a four-point lead. From there, Orlando maintained control. Meuth cut the deficit to 15-18, but a 7-0 Valkyries run sealed the match.

Dallas will face the San Diego Mojo in the second semifinal on Thursday, May 7, immediately following the first semifinal scheduled for 6 p.m. Fans can watch the match live on ION.







Major League Volleyball Stories from May 3, 2026

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