Dallas Pulse Complete Season Sweep of Columbus Fury in 3-0 Victory

Published on April 18, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Dallas Pulse News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas PULSE (18-6) routed the Columbus Fury (5-18), sweeping them in straight sets (28-26, 25-15, 25-23) to complete a perfect 4-0 season series. Dallas not only won every matchup this year but also held Columbus winless in sets across all four contests.

MLV's most prolific duo - outside hitters Mimi Colyer and Sofia Maldonado Diaz - delivered once again. Colyer, the league leader in points, points per set, kills, and kills per set, paced the match with 22 points, including 18 kills on a .500 hitting clip. She added two blocks, two aces, and four digs, surpassing the 400-career-kill milestone to finish the night with 413. Colyer now has 468 points on the season. Maldonado Diaz followed with 14 points on 11 kills (.250) and three blocks, and added four digs. Pin hitter Kaylee Cox chipped in two kills (.250) and four digs, while opposite Kelsie Payne added one kill and six digs. Middle blockers Kaitlyn Hord (.231) and Karson Bacon (.250) recorded four and two kills, respectively, with Hord contributing three blocks and two digs. In her debut, middle blocker Carter Booth impressed with four kills on nine swings (.444) and added an assist. Setter Natalia Valentin-Anderson orchestrated the offense with 38 assists, adding four digs, a kill, and an ace. The PULSE hit over .300 for the 10th time this season.

For Columbus, outside hitter Raina Terry led the way with 13 points on 12 kills and an ace. Outside hitter Megan Lush added 11 points (10 kills, one block), while middle blockers Rachel Gomez and Kashauna Williams contributed eight and six kills, respectively, with Gomez adding a block. Outside hitter Jaelyn Hodge posted three kills, and Regan Pittman-Nelson added a block. Setter Audrey Pak recorded a double-double with 31 assists and 21 digs, along with a block and a kill.

Dallas jumped out to a 9-7 lead in the opening set before a successful Columbus challenge tied it at 8-8 for the sixth tie of the frame. After trading runs, Columbus built a 23-18 advantage, but the PULSE responded with a 5-0 run - highlighted by a Colyer scoring stretch and capped by a kill set by her former Wisconsin teammate Carter Booth - to even the set at 23-23. The teams exchanged points before a Colyer kill, and ace sealed the 28-26 win. "Mimi and I did spend our senior season together, so I spent a lot of time chucking balls up to her if we were in trouble," said Booth. "I'm fortunate to have had the coaching to be a well-rounded middle blocker, where I don't panic if the second ball goes to me. Mimi makes it really easy - she makes everyone look good because she can go up and get a kill off a ball that's 15 feet off the net."

In the second set, Dallas took control early. After a brief 1-1 tie, the PULSE surged on a 15-6 run to build a commanding lead. Despite a small Columbus push, Dallas maintained control and cruised to a 25-15 victory, taking a 2-0 match lead.

The final frame remained tight, with multiple momentum swings. Trailing 11-10, Columbus used a 5-0 run to take the lead, but Dallas responded to even the score at 15-15. The teams continued to battle late into the set before Dallas edged ahead. After Columbus closed within one at 24-23, Booth delivered the match-clinching kill to secure the sweep.

Dallas will travel to Indianapolis to face the Indy Ignite at Fishers Event Center on Sunday, April 19, at 7 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the match live on VICE TV.

Tickets are available.







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.