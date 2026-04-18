Game Preview: San Diego Mojo at Orlando Valkyries: April 19, 2026

Published on April 18, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







Mojo carry late-season momentum into Orlando rematch as playoff race tightens with five matches remaining.

Game 24: San Diego Mojo (12-11) at Orlando Valkyries (10-13)

Sunday, April 19, 2026 | 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET

Addition Financial Arena | Orlando, Fla.

Tune In

The game will broadcast live nationally on CBS Sports Network

Paul Sunderland (play-by-play) and Holly McPeak (analyst) will be on the call.

MATCHUP STORYLINES

Mojo Trending at the Right Time: San Diego enters the matchup having won four of its last five matches, including back-to-back road sweeps, and sits in playoff position with five matches remaining. The Mojo will look to secure their third straight win, which would mark the fourth three-match win streak of the season.

Chasing Franchise History: With a win, San Diego would reach 13 victories, tying the franchise record for wins in a single season. The Mojo have already moved above .500 for the first time since January 2025 and continue to build momentum late in the year.

Season Series Tightens: Orlando holds a narrow 6-5 edge in the all-time series, though San Diego has won three of the five meetings in Orlando. The Mojo also claimed the most recent matchup, a five-set win in San Diego.

Road Momentum Building: San Diego is 4-7 on the road this season but has found rhythm away from home with consecutive sweeps in its last two road matches. Orlando, meanwhile, is 3-8 at home and has split its last four matches at Addition Financial Arena.

Strength vs. Strength: The matchup features Orlando's league-leading serving attack against San Diego's top-ranked defense. The Valkyries lead Major League Volleyball in both total aces and aces per set, while the Mojo lead the league in digs and rank among the top teams in opponent hitting efficiency and blocks, setting up a battle between pressure serving and elite ball control.

Playoff Position on the Line: With five matches remaining, both teams enter with postseason implications at stake. San Diego currently holds a playoff position, while Orlando sits just outside the cut line.

SAN DIEGO MOJO OUTLOOK

Mojo Carry Momentum Into Orlando Rematch: San Diego enters Sunday's matchup at 12-11 following a straight-set road sweep of Atlanta, marking the team's fourth win in its last five matches. After opening the season 1-6, the Mojo have responded by winning 11 of their last 16 and sit in playoff position with five matches remaining, holding third place in the standings.

League's Top Defense Continues to Separate: San Diego has established itself as the premier defensive unit in Major League Volleyball, leading the league in digs per set (17.55) and total digs (1,632 across 93 sets), maintaining a clear margin over Grand Rapids (16.85). The Mojo also rank third in opponent hitting efficiency (.217) and fourth in both total blocks (222) and blocks per set (2.39), showcasing a balanced defensive presence from back row to net.

Elite Back-Row Trio Driving Success: San Diego is the only team with three players ranked in the top 10 in both total digs and digs per set, led by Shara Venegas (359, 3.90; 2nd in both categories). Marlie Monserez (284, 3.05) and Grace Loberg (277, 3.15) provide consistent support, reinforcing the league's most active and reliable defensive system.

Monserez Orchestrating Efficient Offense: Monserez continues to rank among the league's top setters, sitting third in total assists (932) and fourth in assists per set (10.02). She also ranks seventh in total digs and 10th in digs per set, while leading the league in hitting efficiency (43.2%) and ranking fifth in hitting percentage (45.9%), underscoring her all-around impact in directing San Diego's offense.

Loberg's All-Around Production: Loberg remains one of the league's most complete outside hitters, ranking seventh in total points (294), ninth in points per set (3.34), and 10th in both total kills (243) and kills per set (2.76). She is also tied for sixth in total aces (17) and tied for eighth in aces per set (0.19), while adding top-10 marks in digs to contribute on both ends.

Grote Anchoring the Front Line: Middle blocker Marin Grote continues to be a key presence at the net, ranking fifth in total blocks (44) and seventh in blocks per set (0.52), while also sitting 10th in total aces (15) and aces per set (0.18). Her ability to impact both blocking and serving remains central to San Diego's front-row effectiveness.

Balanced Attack Peaking at the Right Time: With contributions across the lineup and increasing efficiency in both transition and first-ball offense, the Mojo have shown the ability to close matches decisively, as seen in Friday's sweep. Combined with the league's top-ranked defense, San Diego will look to carry that complete performance into a key road test against Orlando.

ORLANDO VALKYRIES OUTLOOK

Defending Champions Slip to Fifth: The Orlando Valkyries enter Sunday's matchup at 10-13 and have fallen to fifth place following back-to-back losses, including a five-set defeat at San Diego and a straight-set loss at home to Omaha. With five matches remaining, Orlando now sits just outside the playoff cut line and faces increased urgency down the stretch.

League's Top Serving Team Remains Dangerous: Orlando continues to lead Major League Volleyball in both total aces (110) and aces per set (1.21), maintaining its identity as the league's most aggressive serving team. Natalie Foster leads the league with 49 aces and 0.60 aces per set, while also ranking fourth in hitting efficiency (.365) and sixth in hitting percentage (.446), making her one of the most impactful two-way players in the league.

Guedpard Directing the Offense: Setter Chompoo Guedpard ranks sixth in total assists (722) and assists per set (9.76), continuing to guide a balanced offensive system. Hannah Pukis adds depth at the position, ranking 10th in total assists (227) and assists per set (3.49), giving Orlando multiple options in controlling tempo.

Front-Row Presence Anchored by Brown: Kaz Brown remains a key force at the net, ranking fourth in total blocks (45) and fifth in blocks per set (0.59). Alongside Foster, Orlando maintains a strong middle presence that can disrupt opposing offenses.

Back-Row Stability With Pušić: Libero Teodora Pušić continues to anchor the defense, ranking sixth in total digs (302) and seventh in digs per set (3.32). Her consistency remains critical as Orlando looks to regain form defensively.







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 18, 2026

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