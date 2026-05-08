Mojo's Championship Run Ends in Semifinal Loss to Dallas Pulse

Published on May 8, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The San Diego Mojo saw their 2026 season come to a close Thursday evening, falling to the Dallas Pulse in four sets, 28-30, 25-18, 25-17, 25-10, in the semifinals of the MLV Championship at Comerica Center.

San Diego closed its third season in franchise history with a return trip to the postseason after overcoming a 1-6 start to win 14 of its next 20 matches and clinch a spot in the MLV Championship semifinals. The Mojo also reached the postseason during the inaugural 2024 season, when they faced the host team on its home court in the league semifinals.

Grace Loberg led the Mojo offensively with 14 points on 13 kills and one block while adding 10 digs for a double-double. In the final match of her decorated professional career, Jovana Brakoèević totaled 13 points behind 11 kills, one ace and one block, while contributing eight digs.

Taylor Sandbothe hit .368 with seven kills on 19 swings, adding two blocks and seven digs. Maya Tabron recorded 11 points with nine kills, one ace and one block, while posting a team-high 13 digs. Marlie Monserez finished with 32 assists and Shara Venegas added 10 digs.

Dallas opened the match with an early advantage before San Diego answered midway through the first set. Consecutive kills from Loberg and Brakoèević, along with a block and ace from Marin Grote, helped the Mojo turn a deficit into a 17-14 lead.

The opening set remained tight throughout the closing points. After Dallas erased multiple San Diego set points, kills from Tabron and Loberg, along with a Sandbothe block, helped San Diego secure the opening frame, 30-28.

Dallas responded in the second set with a six-point run to build an early cushion. The Mojo answered with a five-point service run from Tabron to cut the deficit to 14-13 before the Pulse regained momentum late to even the match with a 25-18 set victory.

The Pulse carried momentum into the third set, overcoming an early San Diego lead and pulling away late for a 25-17 win. Dallas then raced out to a large advantage in the fourth set before closing the match with a 25-10 victory.

Dallas advances to face the Omaha Supernovas in the MLV Championship Final on Saturday, May 9, at 11 a.m. PT. The match will air live on ION Television.







Major League Volleyball Stories from May 8, 2026

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