Ignite Fall Just Short in MLV Championship Semifinals; Omaha Barely Tops Indy in Five Sets in Reversal of 2025 Result

Published on May 8, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Indy Ignite News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Indy Ignite's dream season came crashing to an end in the Major League Volleyball Championship semifinals, but not without a battle to the finish that mirrored Indy's win over Omaha in last year's semis. Just in reverse.

Entering with a 23-5 record that earned them the regular-season championship and postseason top seed, the Ignite fell to No. 4 seed Omaha in five grueling sets at Comerica Center, in the latest titanic battle between the franchises. It was an identical scenario from when the two teams met in the semifinals a year ago. Then, the fourth-seeded Ignite rallied from a 2-1 deficit to knock off the No. 1 seed Supernovas, taking the decisive fifth set by a 15-13 score. Tonight, it was Omaha that made the comeback from trailing 2-1, also winning set five 15-13.

The full set scores in Omaha's favor were 25-22, 21-25, 27-29, 25-20 and 15-13. The result also marked the third time in as many years that MLV's top seed fell in the semifinal round.

"So brutal, right?" Ignite first-year head coach Lauren Bertolacci said in the subdued post-match news conference. "End our season 23-5 and go out 13-15 in the fifth set. I have no other word for it but brutal. I'm sure it was a fantastic game for people to watch and we tried to put on a show, but I don't think we ever quite found our rhythm in that game. We were prepped for that to happen and we toughed it out and we kept going, but Omaha got the better of us and they deserve to be there."

Indy actually outperformed Omaha in most statistical categories, outhitting the Supernovas (37.4% to 35.4%), in efficiency (24.1% to 21.9%) and racking up more assists (67 to 54) and digs (81 to 62). But when it came to the moment of truth with the score knotted at 13 in the final set, Supernovas opposite hitter Merritt Beason delivered back-to-back kills to pull her team through to Saturday's championship match.

On a night when the Ignite struggled to find that rhythm other than a short span midway through the second set, they still battled toe-to-toe with the Supernovas in a match that saw incredible rallies and defensive plays by both teams. Elena Scott, named MLV Libero of the Year earlier this week, made her typical array of spectacular plays and then some, setting an MLV Championship record with 27 digs, two off her career high.

Scott, the second-year pro from Louisville, said that while the Ignite continued fighting all night, they didn't play with the usual loose attitude that became a hallmark of the team this season.

"I don't think that was us out there," Scott said. "We weren't goofy and having as much fun as we usually do, and I think that was the biggest thing. It's hard when you get into environments like this where it is win or go home. That's tough, and sometimes it can get to you, but I'm very proud of how we battled throughout that match. Even though it was ugly at times and it wasn't our best play, I'm very proud of us."

Lydia Martyn, the newly crowned MLV Middle Blocker of the Year, led five Indy double-figure scorers with 19 points on 12 kills, six blocks and a service ace. She agreed with Scott's assessment that the carefree environment was missing on this night.

"It's very hard right now," Martyn said, fighting back tears. "We just weren't ourselves, and I think that's a very easy answer to say, but you always see us on the court goofing and laughing, and that wasn't us tonight."

Joining Martyn in double-digit scoring were MLV Opposite Hitter of the Year Azhani Tealer (17 points on 16 kills and a block, along with 14 digs), outside hitter Anna DeBeer (16 kills, nine digs), middle blocker Jaelyn Keene (10 points on eight kills and two blocks) and outside hitter Kayla Lund (10 points on eight kills and two blocks to go with eight digs). MLV Setter of the Year Mia Tuaniga distributed 59 assists and made it a complete effort with 12 digs, four kills and a block.

But it all fell just short of advancing the Ignite to the title match.

"I feel very disappointed for the girls that worked so hard this season and that I couldn't help them get over the line in that fifth set," Bertolacci said. "They deserve to be fighting for a championship and I believe that with all my heart. Unfortunately for us, it wasn't the night tonight."

The Ignite now look ahead to the 2027 season and making another run at the MLV championship. Season tickets are already available at IndyIgniteVB.com.







Major League Volleyball Stories from May 8, 2026

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