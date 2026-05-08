Orlando Valkyries Named 2026 Women of the Year Honorees

Published on May 8, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







The Orlando Valkyries have been named 2026 Women of the Year honorees by Orlando Magazine, recognizing the collective impact of the team, coaching staff, and front office in shaping the future of women's professional sports in Central Florida.

The feature highlights the organization's 2025 championship success alongside its broader commitment to community engagement, youth development, and creating opportunities for the next generation of athletes and leaders.

Vice President Sarah Ratzlaff Named Finalist for Greater Orlando Sports' 2026 SPORTYS Best in Business Operations Award

Vice President Sarah Ratzlaff has been named a finalist for Greater Orlando Sports' 2026 SPORTYS Best in Business Operations Award, recognizing her leadership and impact behind the scenes.

Her work has played a key role in driving operational excellence and enhancing the overall experience for partners, fans, and the organization. This honor highlights her commitment to innovation and the continued growth of the Valkyries.







Major League Volleyball Stories from May 8, 2026

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