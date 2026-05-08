Orlando Valkyries Named 2026 Women of the Year Honorees
Published on May 8, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)
Orlando Valkyries News Release
The Orlando Valkyries have been named 2026 Women of the Year honorees by Orlando Magazine, recognizing the collective impact of the team, coaching staff, and front office in shaping the future of women's professional sports in Central Florida.
The feature highlights the organization's 2025 championship success alongside its broader commitment to community engagement, youth development, and creating opportunities for the next generation of athletes and leaders.
Vice President Sarah Ratzlaff Named Finalist for Greater Orlando Sports' 2026 SPORTYS Best in Business Operations Award
Vice President Sarah Ratzlaff has been named a finalist for Greater Orlando Sports' 2026 SPORTYS Best in Business Operations Award, recognizing her leadership and impact behind the scenes.
Her work has played a key role in driving operational excellence and enhancing the overall experience for partners, fans, and the organization. This honor highlights her commitment to innovation and the continued growth of the Valkyries.
Major League Volleyball Stories from May 8, 2026
- Orlando Valkyries Named 2026 Women of the Year Honorees - Orlando Valkyries
- Dallas Pulse Advance to 2026 MLV Championship Match in 3-1 Victory over San Diego Mojo - Dallas Pulse
- Mojo's Championship Run Ends in Semifinal Loss to Dallas Pulse - San Diego Mojo
- Supernovas Punch Ticket to 2026 MLV Championship Match After Five-Set Thriller over Indy - Omaha Supernovas
- Ignite Fall Just Short in MLV Championship Semifinals; Omaha Barely Tops Indy in Five Sets in Reversal of 2025 Result - Indy Ignite
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Valkyries Stories
- Orlando Valkyries Named 2026 Women of the Year Honorees
- Valkyries Finish 2026 Campaign with Road Victory over No. 2 Dallas Pulse
- Valkyries Close out Home Finale with Four-Set Victory over Atlanta
- Valkyries Rise to the Occasion, Snap Four-Match Losing Skid
- Valkyries Fall in Straight Sets to League-Leading Ignite, Drop to 10-15