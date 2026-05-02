Valkyries Close out Home Finale with Four-Set Victory over Atlanta

Published on May 1, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Following a five-set win over Grand Rapids on Saturday, the Orlando Valkyries carried that momentum into their final home match of the 2026 season, defeating the Atlanta Vibe in four sets (25-16, 25-18, 21-25, 25-19).

Orlando established control early with an efficient offensive performance, finishing the match hitting .267 compared to Atlanta's .119. It marked the Valkyries' highest hitting percentage since March 19, signaling one of their most complete attacking performances in the second half of the season.

Brittany Abercrombie led all players with 18 points, recording 14 kills on a .314 clip while continuing to be a steady presence on both sides of the ball.

At the net, the Valkyries delivered a dominant defensive showing, setting a new franchise record with 18 total blocks in a four-set match. Kaz Brown anchored the effort with a match-high five blocks, helping disrupt Atlanta's offensive rhythm and force the Vibe into tough attacking situations throughout the match.

"I'm so proud of this group for the energy and effort they brought in our final home match," said head coach Amy Pauly. "Their discipline at the net and ability to take smart swings really made the difference tonight."

Atlanta, playing without leading scorer Leah Edmond, turned to Taylor Smith to carry the offensive load. Smith finished with a team-high 15 points, including 13 kills.

With only one match remaining in the 2026 season, the Valkyries will travel to Dallas to face the Dallas Pulse on Sunday, May 3.

Notes:

Brittany Abercrombie led both teams in kills with 14

Kaz Brown led both teams with 5 blocks

Orlando set a new franchise record with 18 blocks in a four-set match

Next Match: Orlando Valkyries (12-15) vs. Dallas Pulse (20-7) | Sunday, May 3. 4:00 p.m. ET | Comerica Center | Vice TV







Major League Volleyball Stories from May 1, 2026

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