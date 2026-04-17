Valkyries Fall to Supernovas in Straight Sets Despite Big Night from Hannah Maddux

Published on April 16, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. After returning home for the first time since March 14th, the Orlando Valkyries were unable to defend home court, dropping in straight sets to the Omaha Supernovas (13-25, 23-25, 22-25).

Omaha, who came into tonight's match losers of three in a row, played with a sense of urgency from the jump, hitting an efficient .295 while holding Orlando to .108. That urgency led to them setting the tone defensively, out blocking the Valkyries 13-3, including five blocks in the opening set

Coming out of halftime down 2-0 head coach Amy Pauly made a big switch to start off set three, going with an entirely new starting lineup in hopes of turning things around. A fresh new group saw Hannah Maddux, Lindsey Vander Weide, Colby Neal, Bre Kelley, Zoe Weatherington, Hannah Pukis and Teodora Pusic all saw the floor for the first time together this season. "I thought we needed new blood in there," Pauly stated. "I wanted to get some fresh bodies in there to try and light a spark, and I thought they did a heck of a job battling until the very end."

Even with the Valkyries falling to 10-13 on the season, Pauly pointed to the team's depth and the energy they showed in the final set as a positive they look to build off of heading into Sunday.

"That was a young group to start set three, and it was exciting to see how they responded," said Pauly. "They played with confidence and stayed aggressive. With five matches left to go, it's about continuing to create opportunities and finding the right combinations that can challenge the other side. We know we have the talent to compete against anyone it's just a matter of putting it all together, and we have to have that on Sunday."

Despite the team hitting .108, Valkyries outside hitter Hannah Maddux provided much needed scoring, recording 13 kills on a .370 hitting percentage. Maddux also set a 2026 Valkyries single-set record with 10 kills in set two.

Orlando will look to bounce back on Sunday, as the red-hot San Diego Mojo come to town.

Notes:

Hannah Maddux led the Valkyries with 13 kills

Omaha outblocked Orlando 13-3

Thomas Robson notched his first professional win as head coach of the Omaha Supernovas

Next Match: Orlando Valkyries (10-13) vs. San Diego Mojo (11-11) | Sunday, April 19, 3:00 p.m. ET | Addition Financial Arena| CBS Sports Network







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 16, 2026

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