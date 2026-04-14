Valkyries Ready to Make Playoff Push Amidst Three-Match Homestand

Published on April 14, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Orlando Valkyries News Release









Orlando Valkyries outside hitter Charitie Luper

(Orlando Valkyries) Orlando Valkyries outside hitter Charitie Luper(Orlando Valkyries)

ORLANDO, Fla. - With just six matches remaining in the 2026 regular season, the Orlando Valkyries are within striking distance of one of the final two spots in the 2026 MLV Championship as they look to defend their 2025 title. One of Orlando's biggest tests of the season comes up this week, during their three-match homestand, starting this Thursday, April 16 vs. Omaha Supernovas. Orlando will then face the San Diego Mojo on Sunday, April 19 and the Indy Ignite on Thursday, April 23, as all three matches have major playoff implications.

Current MLV Standings

Team Record

Indy Ignite* 18-4

Dallas Pulse* 17-6

San Diego Mojo 11-11

Omaha Supernovas 11-13

Orlando Valkyries 10-12

Atlanta Vibe 9-13

Grand Rapids Rise 9-14

Columbus Fury 5-17

*clinched a playoff spot

Omaha, San Diego and Indy all sit ahead of Orlando, with Indy as the only team of the three that have officially punched their ticket to the playoffs. With Omaha and San Diego only ahead of Orlando by one game, the standings can shift in an instant.

Match Details vs. Omaha Supernovas

Matchup: Orlando Valkyries (10-12) vs. Omaha Supernovas (11-13)

When: Thursday, April 16, at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Addition Financial Arena

Theme: Faith & Family Night

Watch: ROKU Sports Channel

Season Series: (Orlando leads 2-1) Last of four meetings this season, second of two at Addition Financial Arena

All-Time Series: Omaha leads 7-4 (February 15, 2026, last matchup, ORL won 3-0 at Omaha)

Starting the season to an impressive 7-3 record and among the league's best, the Supernovas have struggled as of late, falling to a 11-13 record, while losing their last three matches. Because of the recent struggles, the Supernovas parted ways with head coach Luka Slabe and named Thomas Robson as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2026 season. Led by Brooke Nuneviller and Emily Londot, who are both top ten points in the league, the Supernovas sport one of the best pin hitter duos in MLV.

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Match Details vs. San Diego Mojo

Matchup: Orlando Valkyries (10-12) vs. San Diego Mojo (11-11)

When: Sunday, April 19, at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Addition Financial Arena

Theme: Val's Birthday

Watch: CBS Sports Network

Season Series: (Orlando leads 2-1) Last of four meetings this season, second of two at Addition Financial Arena

All-Time Series: ORL leads 6-5 (April 11, 2026, last matchup 2-3 at San Diego)

After starting the season 1-6, the Mojo have turned around their season completely to an 11-11 record, going 4-1 in their last five matches and currently sitting in third place. San Diego sports one of the toughest defenses to play against, as they rank second in opponent efficiency (.216) and lead the league in digs per set (17.53).

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Match Details vs. Indy Ignite

Matchup: Orlando Valkyries (10-12) vs. Indy Ignite (18-4)

When: Thursday, April 23, at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Addition Financial Arena

Theme: Military & First Responders Night

Watch: ROKU Sports Channel

Season Series: (0-3) Last of four meetings this season, second of two at Addition Financial Arena

All-Time Series: INDY leads 5-3 (March 12, 2026, last matchup, Indy won 3-0 at home)

Since the first match of the season, no team has played more lights out than the Indy Ignite, going 18-4 and ranking top three in the league in the following categories: No. 3 in points, No. 2 in hitting efficiency, No.1 in opponent efficiency, No. 2 in service aces, No. 1 in kills per set and No.2 in assists per set.

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