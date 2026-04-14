Purple Community Night, Rise to the Upside Down Night Conclude Home Slate

Published on April 14, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







Wednesday, April 22, 2026 vs. Atlanta Vibe

Purple Community Night presented by Van Andel Institute

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members)

Purple Community Night presented by Van Andel Institute: Wear purple and show your support for Van Andel Institute and its grassroots fundraising program, helping drive breakthroughs in cancer, Parkinson's, and metabolic disease research while inspiring the next generation of scientists.

As part of the night's fundraising efforts, fans can participate in an online auction hosted through DASH. The auction will go live at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22, and will run through 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, concluding during the regular season finale. Auction winners may pick up their items at Guest Services following the conclusion of the auction on April 25 or arrange pickup through the Rise front office.

Auction items will include Purple Warmup Jackets worn by players and coaches pre-match that will be signed after the match. Player jackets will feature individual numbers, while coaches' jackets will feature initials. Also available will be match-worn and signed purple libero jerseys from Morgan Hentz and Camila Gomez. In addition, fans can bid on three team-signed match balls.

Throughout the match on April 22, Van Andel Institute will also host a merchandise table on the floor in front of section 126, with all proceeds benefiting VAI. Fans will be able to access the floor during the match to purchase items in support of the cause.

Winning Wednesday: Every time the Rise win at home on Wednesday, each fan in attendance can redeem a free ticket to the next Wednesday match. To redeem a Winning Wednesday ticket from the March 25 victory over the Indy Ignite, please visit The Zone during normal business hours or the Van Andel Arena box office prior to the match beginning at 5:30 p.m. Being the last winning Winning Wednesday of the season, fans in attendance will have the chance to win prizes throughout the match.

Post-Match Autograph Session presented by Ridges of Cascade: Select Rise players will sign autographs for 30 minutes following the conclusion of the match.

Saturday, April 25, 2026 vs. Orlando Valkyries

Rise to the Upside Down Night presented by Affinity Coach

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members)

Rise to the Upside Down Night presented by Affinity Coach: Step into the Upside Down with the Rise, where the arena transforms into a Hawkins-inspired experience packed with 80s nostalgia, themed entertainment, and edge-of-your-seat volleyball action. It's a thrilling night of suspense, surprises, and high-energy competition you won't want to miss.

Giveaway: The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a Rise to the Upside Down themed T-shirt.

Family 4-Pack: Create unforgettable memories at every weekend home match! Packages start at just $88 and include four tickets plus a $50 food & beverage voucher, everything you need for a great night together. Presented by Celsius. Offer is available here.

Post-Match Autograph Session presented by Ridges of Cascade: Select Rise players will sign autographs for 30 minutes following the conclusion of the match.

Ticket Information

Single tickets for all 2026 Grand Rapids Rise home matches may be purchased:

Online through provolleyball.com/grand-rapids-rise-tickets

In person at The Zone at Van Andel Arena (open 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday)

By phone at (616) 575-6500

Group Plans: Bring 10 or more people to a Rise match and get ready for an unforgettable experience. Enjoy special pricing, exclusive experiences, and lots of fun. Whether you're organizing a company outing, fundraising event, birthday bash, or entertaining clients, we guarantee a fantastic time for everyone in your group. More information at provolleyball.com/group-tickets or call (616) 575-6500.

Suites and Premium Seats: At the Rise, we offer a wide range of single-match suites and premium seat hospitality rentals that cater to all your needs. Whether you're planning a business function or a special gathering, we have the ideal option just for you. More information is available here.

All dates and promotions are subject to change.







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 14, 2026

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