Postseason Chase Continues against Indy and Columbus

Published on April 15, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release









Grand Rapids Rise setter Camryn Turner

(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Rise setter Camryn Turner(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

This Week's Matches

RISE (9-14) vs. Indy Ignite (18-4) // Fri., April 17 // 7 p.m. // Van Andel Arena

Watch: MLV YouTube Channel at 7 p.m.

Listen: 96.1 The Game at 6:45 p.m.

Season Series: 1-2 Overall, 1-0 Home. Fourth of four meetings overall, second of two at Van Andel Arena

All-Time Regular Season Series: 3-4 Overall, 2-1 Home

Noteworthy: All three meetings this season between the Rise and Ignite have gone four sets. Indy won the first two contests on Feb. 6 and March 8 before Grand Rapids handed the Ignite their fourth loss this season on March 25. The opening-set winner has lost each of the last two matches. The Rise look to extend their momentum to a season-best three straight wins, while league-leading Indy arrives riding a three-match winning streak since falling to Grand Rapids.

RISE at Columbus Fury (5-17) // Sun., April 19 // 2 p.m. // Nationwide Arena

Watch: Scripps Sports Network and MLV YouTube Channel at 2 p.m.

Season Series: 2-1 Overall, 0-1 Away. Fourth of four meetings overall, second of two at Nationwide Arena

All-Time Regular Season Series: 7-4 Overall, 2-3 Away

Noteworthy: The third meeting between Grand Rapids and Columbus in the last three weeks. The home team has won each of the first three head-to-head matchups this season, while the last seven meetings in the all-time series have gone five sets. The marathon contests have been tightly played, with the winning team averaging 3.14 more points scored per match.

Setting the Standard: Rise setter Camryn Turner totaling 100 assists (11.11 per set) and 52 digs while leading the Rise to a 3-1 road win at Omaha and a 3-2 home victory over Columbus last weekend.

Turner recorded 47 assists and a Rise setter-record 28 digs against the Supernovas, helping power a franchise-record 104-dig performance - the most ever in an MLV four-set match - as Grand Rapids secured its first road win in Omaha. She followed with a season-best 53 assists and 24 digs against Columbus, adding three kills, two blocks, and an ace. Early in the match, Turner registered her 1,075th career assist to pass Ashley Evans as the Rise's all-time assists leader and now sits at 1,120 assists in just her second season with the franchise.

Rhamat's Return: Rise middle blocker Rhamat Alhassan made her long-awaited return to the rotation in the third set Sunday against the Fury after missing the previous 11 matches due to injury. She last appeared on Feb. 22 at the Dallas Pulse. Alhassan made an immediate impact, registering her first kill at 9-4 and her first block at 16-10 to help keep the Rise in control of a third-set win. She played the last three frames, finishing with four kills on a .500 hitting efficiency, two blocks, and two digs.

First to 100: Rise libero Morgan Hentz became the first MLV player to reach 100 sets played this season. Acquired by the Rise in a trade with the Omaha Supernovas on Feb. 13, Hentz is on pace to play a league-record 30 regular-season matches this year. She played 202 sets across her first two MLV seasons with the Atlanta Vibe and now leads all players in league history with 302 total sets played.

The Rise single-season record is held by Carli Snyder (111 sets played last season), while Indy's Elena Scott holds the league record by playing 116 sets in 2025.

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Major League Volleyball Stories from April 15, 2026

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