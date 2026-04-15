Supernovas Visit Orlando and Atlanta as Playoff Push Continues

Published on April 15, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas News Release









Omaha Supernovas outside hitter Sarah Parsons

(Omaha Supernovas) Omaha Supernovas outside hitter Sarah Parsons(Omaha Supernovas)

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, will head east this weekend for a two-match road trip, beginning with a matchup against the Orlando Valkyries on Thursday, April 16, before facing the Atlanta Vibe on Sunday, April 19. The two contests carry significant postseason implications, as all three teams are battling to secure the final two spots in the upcoming MLV Championship in May.

The Supernovas will take on the Valkyries during Orlando's Faith & Family Night at Addition Financial Arena, with first serve set for 6 p.m. CDT on the Roku Sports Channel. Omaha will then have three days off before meeting rival Atlanta on Sunday at 2 p.m. CDT on the MLV YouTube Channel. Both matches will also be broadcast worldwide on the Supernovas Radio Network, led by flagship station KCRO 660 AM.

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Match Details at Orlando

Matchup: Omaha Supernovas (11-13) at Orlando Valkyries (10-12)

When: Thursday, April 16 at 6 p.m. CDT

Where: Additional Financial Arena, Orlando, Fla.

Watch: Roku Sports Channel

Listen: Supernovas Radio Network / Supernovas App

Match Notes

Season Series: Orlando leads 2-1; Four of four meetings, Two of two at Addition Financial Arena

All-Time Series: Omaha leads 7-4 (Feb. 15, 2026, last matchup, 3-0 Orlando)

Match Details at Atlanta

Matchup: Omaha Supernovas (11-13) at Atlanta Vibe (9-13)

When: Sunday, April 19 at 2 p.m. CDT

Where: Gas South Arena, Duluth, Ga.

Watch: MLV YouTube Channel

Listen: Supernovas Radio Network / Supernovas App

Match Notes

Season Series: Atlanta leads 2-1; Fourth of four meetings, two of two at Gas South Arena/GSU

All-Time Series: Atlanta leads 6-5 (April 2, 2026, last matchup, 3-1 Omaha)

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Supernovas Latest

The Supernovas' recent skid reached three matches after dropping both home contests over the weekend. Former Nebraska volleyball player Leyla Blackwell was a standout performer for the Novas in a 3-1 loss to Grand Rapids last Friday. The second-year pro came off the bench and delivered a career-best 10 kills on a career-high 18 attacks for a .444 hitting percentage, along with two blocks. Outside hitter Sarah Parsons paced the offense with a team-leading 15 points, totaling 13 kills, one block and one ace to go with 12 digs.

Parsons again led the team in a straight-sets loss to Dallas two days later, recording a team-high 13 points on 11 kills, one block and one ace, along with five digs. Opposite Emily Londot joined her in double figures with 10 points on eight kills and two blocks. Blackwell turned in another strong performance in her first career Supernovas start, finishing with four kills on a .400 hitting percentage and two blocks. Libero Elena Oglivie also contributed 13 digs in three sets after recording 20 in the previous match against the Rise.

Playoff Chase

The next two matches against direct postseason contenders will likely determine the Supernovas' playoff fate. Statistically, Omaha and Orlando have the best chances of securing the final playoff spot, as the winner of Thursday's matchup will move into fourth place. Atlanta will need to defeat third-place San Diego on Friday and the Supernovas on Sunday to have any chance of reaching the postseason.

Scouting Orlando

The Valkyries earned a significant road win over Atlanta on Saturday, April 4, to remain in postseason contention, but it has been one of only two bright spots during a stretch in which Orlando has dropped five of its last seven matches. However, the return of 2025 MVP Brittany Abercrombie provides a late-season boost. After missing the entire month of February due to injury and seeing limited action in March, the left-handed opposite has appeared in the last two matches. She recorded 16 kills on a .290 hitting percentage with eight digs in the four-set win over the Vibe, then added 11 kills, one block and 21 digs in a five-set loss to San Diego on April 11.

Outside hitter Charitie Luper took the reins as the team's primary scorer in Abercrombie's absence. The second-year pro has totaled a team-leading 243 points (3.57 per set) this season and ranks second on Orlando with 206 digs, averaging more than three per set. Valkyries middle blocker Natalie Foster is another second-year player who has taken a step forward, ranking second on the team with 177 points. She is also on pace to finish as the league's aces leader once again, entering Thursday with 48. Foster has developed into a more efficient attacker as well, posting a .362 hitting percentage on 221 swings, which ranks fourth in MLV.

While her offensive production has declined this season, former MLV Middle Blocker of the Year Kaz Brown leads the team and ranks third in the league with 45 blocks, averaging 0.61 per set. Outside hitter Hannah Maddux could provide another boost for the defending MLV champions. The Vegas Thrill free agent signee had not played since Feb. 22 due to injury before returning on April 11, recording two attacks and two digs in one set of action.

Scouting Atlanta

Another team in urgent need of wins to keep its postseason hopes alive, the Vibe enter the weekend having dropped four of their last five matches, with their lone victory coming in a five-set win over the last-place Columbus Fury.

Outside hitter Leah Edmond is on pace for her third consecutive All-League season as one of the faces of MLV. She is one of just four players in the league averaging more than four points per set (4.31) and has surpassed 300 kills. Edmond also ranks among the top 10 in MLV in aces with 17, leads Atlanta with 235 digs (2.70 per set), and has added 33 blocks. Hard-hitting opposite Aiko Jones forms a strong one-two punch with Edmond. Jones is averaging 3.44 points per set this season while contributing more than two digs per set, along with 28 blocks and nine aces. Fellow outside hitter Taylor Smith is the only other Atlanta player to surpass 100 kills, totaling 107 across 54 sets and 20 matches played.

With injuries impacting Atlanta's starting middle blockers Khori Louis and Raven Colvin, an opportunity has opened for former Supernovas player Phoebe Awoleye. Known in college for her tenacious blocking, Awoleye has recorded 40 blocks, ranking seventh in the league, across just 55 sets and 15 matches. She also ranks seventh in MLV in hitting percentage at .327 while averaging 1.46 kills per set on nearly 200 attacks. Rookie setter and No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 draft, Averi Carlson, directs the offense, averaging 9.32 assists and 2.48 digs per set while adding 13 aces and six blocks.

A late-season addition who could play a significant role is outside hitter Jennifer Mosser. A Kansas graduate, Mosser recently completed her season in Italy with Bergamo, widely regarded as one of the top professional volleyball leagues in the world.

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ROBSON STEPS IN AS INTERIM HEAD COACH

The Omaha Supernovas announced on April 7 that the team had parted ways with Head Coach Luka Slabe and promoted Thomas Robsonto interim head coach for the remainder of the 2026 season. Blake Rawlins will remain on staff as assistant coach alongside Robson.

Following the season, Robson will resume his role as assistant coach after signing an extension with the franchise through the 2028 season.

A rising figure in the sport, Robson has played an instrumental role in Omaha's on-court success over the past three seasons, highlighted by the Supernovas winning the inaugural MLV Championship in 2024 and guiding a retooled roster to the 2025 MLV Regular Season Championship.

Robson began his coaching career in the NAIA ranks at Viterbo University as an assistant. The program compiled an 89-19 overall record across his four seasons, including two NAIA national semifinal appearances. He also helped develop nine All-Americans and three regional Players of the Year.

He later joined head coach Kelly Sheffield and the Wisconsin volleyball program as a volunteer assistant coach for the 2022 season, helping the Badgers secure their fourth consecutive Big Ten title and a 28-4 overall record. Wisconsin advanced to the NCAA Regional Final before falling in five sets to Pittsburgh.

CAN YOU DIG IT?

For Supernovas libero Elena Oglivie - yes, she can. Acquired in a blockbuster trade with Grand Rapids on Feb. 13, Oglivie has thrived since arriving in Omaha.

In a nearly identical sample size, she is averaging a would-be league-leading 4.18 digs per set across nine matches.

Her latest outing ranks among the best in league history: 32 digs in a four-set win at Atlanta on April 2.

The total is the most ever in a MLV four-set match and ties the league single-match record, matching Orlando's Georgia Murphy.

It also sets a new Supernovas franchise record, while her 12 digs in the fourth set mark a new single-set team record.

During her recent surge, Oglivie now leads the league in digs per set (4.09) and is the only libero above 4.0.

OMAHA CATEGORY GRAND RAPIDS

46 Sets Played 35

196 Digs 135

4.26 Digs Per Set 3.86

35 Assists 20

0.76 Assists Per Set 0.57

LEYLA SLAYWELL

Entering the weekend having played just five sets across the entire season, Supernovas middle blocker Leyla Blackwell stepped in to produce two of her best career matches as a professional.

Subbing into the lineup to begin set two versus Grand Rapids on April 10, the former Nebraska Cornhuskers exploded for 12 points in the four-set loss to the Rise. Blackwell hammered down a career-best 10 kills on a career-high 18 attacks for a .440 hitting percentage as well as two blocks.

The second-year pro, who signed with Omaha after playing in her hometown of San Diego last year, earned her first career start for the Novas in their next match on Sunday, April 12 against the Dallas Pulse. Blackwell was still high efficient, posting four kills on 10 swings for a .400 clip and two more blocks.

For the weekend, Blackwell combined for 18 points (3.0 P/S), 14 kills (2.33 K/S), four blocks (0.67 B/S) and a .440 hitting percentage.

First 22 Matches Category Last 2 Matches

5 Sets Played 6

4 Points 18

4 Kills 14

12 Attacks 28

.250 Hitting % .429

0 Blocks 4

STEPPED IN. STEPPED UP.

Drafted No. 15 overall and in the second round of the 2025 MLV Draft, rookie setter Brooke Mosher has seen limited action behind reigning league setter of the Year Sydney Hilley, but the former Pittsburgh Panther has stepped up when she's been needed.

Subbing in to make her second career pro start for the injured Hilley on April 2, Mosher dazzled against Atlanta, orchestrating the Supernovas offense to a four-set win over the Vibe while posting 51 digs (12.75 D/S) and 11 digs (2.75 D/S).

The former college attacker also displayed her offensive prowess with five kills on nine swings as well as one block for six points.

Mosher's performance is a rarity in the three seasons of MLV as she turned in the seventh performance and became just the fourth different rookie setter to record at least 50 assists in a match.

She joins Camryn Turner (Grand Rapids), Mia Tuaniga (Atlanta) and Marlie Monserez (Atlanta) to join the exclusive club and the first to do of the 2026 rookie setter class.

Assists Digs Player Date Opponent

58 21 Camryn Turner (GR) April 26, 2025 Atlanta

57 13 Mia Tuaniga (ATL) Jan. 30, 2025 San Diego

56 23 Camryn Turner (GR) April 30, 2025 Orlando

56 11 Marlie Monserez (ATL) April 13, 2024 Omaha

55 20 Camryn Turner (GR) March 28, 2025 Columbus

55 13 Marlie Monserez (ATL) April 21, 2024 Orlando

51 11 Brooke Mosher (OMA) April 2, 2026 Atlanta

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