Supernovas Eye Playoff Berth in 2026 Home Finale vs. Columbus

Published on April 23, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas News Release









Omaha Supernovas come together

(Omaha Supernovas) Omaha Supernovas come together(Omaha Supernovas)

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, will wrap up their 2026 home schedule on Friday, April 24, hosting the Columbus Fury at 7 p.m. for the team's Stripe Out / Fan Appreciation match.

Riding a two-match winning streak, the Supernovas enter Friday in control of their postseason destiny and have a clear path to clinching a spot in the MLV Championship. Omaha can secure its berth with a victory in three or four sets. Should the Orlando Valkyries fall in three or four sets to the league-leading Indy Ignite on Thursday, the Supernovas would clinch with any type of win.

Friday's match will be broadcast statewide on News Channel Nebraska, with out-of-state viewers able to watch on the MLV YouTube Channel or Scripps Sports Network. Fans can also listen worldwide on the Supernovas Radio Network, led by flagship station KCRO 660 AM.

FRIDAY'S MATCH SPONSOR

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Match Details vs Columbus Fury

Matchup: Omaha Supernovas (13-13) vs. Columbus Fury (5-19)

When: Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. CDT

Where: Kiewit Court at CHI Health Center, Omaha, Neb.

Watch: News Channel Nebraska / MLV YouTube Channel / Scripps Sports Network

Listen: Supernovas Radio Network / Supernovas App

Match Notes

Season Series: Omaha leads 2-1; Four of four meetings, two of two at CHI Health Center

All-Time Series: Omaha leads 9-2 (March 10, 2026, last matchup, 3-0 Omaha)

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Supernovas Latest

The Supernovas have rounded into form over the past week, sweeping both Orlando and Atlanta in commanding fashion. Against Atlanta, Omaha posted a franchise-record .413 team hitting percentage, marking the first time in team history the .400 threshold has been surpassed. The Novas also recorded 14 blocks in the match, setting a new franchise record for a three-set contest after matching their previous mark of 13 blocks earlier in the week against Orlando.

Former Nebraska standout and 2024 MLV No. 1 overall pick Merritt Beason delivered two of her strongest performances as a professional. The second-year opposite totaled 31 points (5.17 per set), including 23 kills (3.83 per set), while adding 15 digs, three blocks, three aces and a .360 hitting percentage across the two sweeps.

Outside hitter Sarah Parsons was equally effective, contributing 27 points (4.5 per set) behind 20 kills (3.33 per set), along with 16 digs, six blocks and one ace. Rookie setter Brooke Mosher directed one of the most efficient offensive stretches in franchise history, dishing out 65 assists while adding 20 digs over the weekend.

The Clinching Scenario

The Supernovas enter Friday with firm control of their postseason destiny and can secure a third consecutive playoff berth. Here's what Omaha needs to do to clinch a spot in the MLV Postseason in May:

A win over Columbus in three or four sets

If the Orlando Valkyries fall in three or four sets to the league-leading Indy Ignite on Thursday, the Supernovas would clinch with any type of victory.

Scouting Columbus

The Fury enter the final stretch of a challenging season, currently sitting in last place in the MLV standings. One more loss would secure a second consecutive last-place finish. After winning two of three matches from March 24 through April 5, Columbus has since dropped four straight, including a pair of five-set losses to Atlanta and Grand Rapids. The skid also features a sweep by Dallas and a four-set loss to Grand Rapids in its most recent match on April 19.

Outside hitter Raina Terry, a homegrown talent selected by the Fury last season, has emerged as one of the league's top performers. The second-year standout leads Columbus and ranks third in MLV in both total points (439) and points per set (4.67). She has compiled 379 kills this season (third in the league) and is one of just three players averaging more than four kills per set (4.03). Terry has also made an impact defensively, ranking third in the league with 50 blocks.

As the second-best blocking team in MLV, Columbus is anchored in the middle by Regan Pittman-Nelson, who leads the league with 60 blocks in 83 sets while averaging 2.51 points per set. Outside hitter Megan Lush adds balance as an elite passer and ranks second on the team with 210 points while averaging 2.87 digs per set. Libero Kamaile Hiapo has emerged as the Fury's defensive leader, averaging 3.04 digs per set across 24 matches.

ROBSON STEPS IN AS INTERIM HEAD COACH

The Omaha Supernovas announced on April 7 that the team had parted ways with Head Coach Luka Slabe and promoted Thomas Robson to interim head coach for the remainder of the 2026 season. Blake Rawlins will remain on staff as assistant coach alongside Robson.

Following the season, Robson will resume his role as assistant coach after signing an extension with the franchise through the 2028 season.

A rising figure in the sport, Robson has played an instrumental role in Omaha's on-court success over the past three seasons, highlighted by the Supernovas winning the inaugural MLV Championship in 2024 and guiding a retooled roster to the 2025 MLV Regular Season Championship.

Robson began his coaching career in the NAIA ranks at Viterbo University as an assistant. The program compiled an 89-19 overall record across his four seasons, including two NAIA national semifinal appearances. He also helped develop nine All-Americans and three regional Players of the Year.

He later joined head coach Kelly Sheffield and the Wisconsin volleyball program as a volunteer assistant coach for the 2022 season, helping the Badgers secure their fourth consecutive Big Ten title and a 28-4 overall record. Wisconsin advanced to the NCAA Regional Final before falling in five sets to Pittsburgh.

GOETZINGER BACK ON THE SCENE

The Supernovas announced earlier this week that former Creighton star and middle blocker Elise Goetzinger would be re-join the roster for the rest of the 2026 season. The move comes after Leyla Blackwell suffered a season-ending injury last Thursday in Orlando.

Goetzinger originally signed with the Supernovas during the MLV free agency period on Aug. 8, 2025, and made the Novas' active roster following the team's training camp in December. The former All-American, who sat out the 2025 season to complete her degree at CU, started Omaha's first five matches as a rookie, averaging 1.63 kills per set on a .237 hitting percentage while adding six digs, three blocks, three aces and two assists.

As fellow rookie Kiara Reinhardt and second-year pro Toyosi Onabanjo emerged with breakout campaigns, the Kentucky native did not appear in another match before departing the franchise.

Goetzinger later signed with Atenienses de Manatí of the Women's Professional Volleyball League in Puerto Rico. She appeared in the team's final match of the season on March 12 and made an immediate impact with 10 points, totaling seven kills, two aces and one block in a five-set defeat. She was one of four players on her team to reach double figures in scoring.

CAN YOU DIG IT?

For Supernovas libero Elena Oglivie - yes, she can. Acquired in a blockbuster trade with Grand Rapids on Feb. 13, Oglivie has thrived since arriving in Omaha.

In a nearly identical sample size, she is averaging a would-be league-leading 4.13 digs per set across nine matches.

One of her latest outing ranks among the best in league history: 32 digs in a four-set win at Atlanta on April 2.

The total is the most ever in a MLV four-set match and ties the league single-match record, matching Orlando's Georgia Murphy.

It also sets a new Supernovas franchise record, while her 12 digs in the fourth set mark a new single-set team record.

During her recent surge, Oglivie now leads the league in digs per set (4.02) and is the only libero above 4.0.

OMAHA CATEGORY GRAND RAPIDS

52 Sets Played 35

215 Digs 135

4.13 Digs Per Set 3.86

40 Assists 20

0.77 Assists Per Set 0.57

STEPPED IN. STEPPED UP.

Drafted No. 15 overall and in the second round of the 2025 MLV Draft, rookie Brooke Mosher has stepped up as the starting setter in the last few matches.

Subbing in to make her second career pro start for the injured Hilley on April 2, Mosher dazzled against Atlanta, orchestrating the Supernovas offense to a four-set win over the Vibe while posting 51 digs (12.75 D/S) and 11 digs (2.75 D/S).

The former college attacker also displayed her offensive prowess with five kills on nine swings as well as one block for six points.

Mosher's performance is a rarity in the three seasons of MLV as she turned in the seventh performance and became just the fourth different rookie setter to record at least 50 assists in a match.

She joins Camryn Turner (Grand Rapids), Mia Tuaniga (Atlanta) and Marlie Monserez (Atlanta) to join the exclusive club and the first to do of the 2026 rookie setter class.

Mosher later led the Novas to two of the most dominant offensive performances in franchise history, which was highlighted by the Supernovas hitting a team-best .413 in a sweep of Atlanta on April 19.

Assists Digs Player Date Opponent

58 21 Camryn Turner (GR) April 26, 2025 Atlanta

57 13 Mia Tuaniga (ATL) Jan. 30, 2025 San Diego

56 23 Camryn Turner (GR) April 30, 2025 Orlando

56 11 Marlie Monserez (ATL) April 13, 2024 Omaha

55 20 Camryn Turner (GR) March 28, 2025 Columbus

55 13 Marlie Monserez (ATL) April 21, 2024 Orlando

51 11 Brooke Mosher (OMA) April 2, 2026 Atlanta

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