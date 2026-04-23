Game Preview: Dallas Pulse at San Diego Mojo: April 24, 2026

Published on April 23, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







Game 25: Dallas Pulse (18-7) at San Diego Mojo (13-11)

Friday, April 24, 2026 | 7:00 p.m. PT

Viejas Arena | San Diego, Calif.

Tune In

The game will broadcast live nationally on Scripps Sports Network and stream on YouTube.

Bryan Fenley (play-by-play) and Ruby Kayser (analyst) will be on the call.

MATCH NOTES | STATS

MATCHUP STORYLINES

Series Tightens in Fourth Meeting: Friday marks the fourth all-time meeting between San Diego and expansion Dallas, with the Pulse holding a 2-1 edge in the series. Dallas claimed the first two matchups in Texas, both in four sets, before the Mojo answered with a five-set thriller at Viejas Arena less than three weeks ago, their first win in the series.

Playoff Picture Taking Shape: Dallas has already secured one of the league's four playoff spots, while San Diego enters the match with a magic number of two to clinch postseason qualification. With four matches remaining, every result carries significant weight for the Mojo's push to lock in a spot.

History Within Reach for San Diego: A win on Friday would give the Mojo their first four-match winning streak in franchise history and set a new single-season record with 14 victories. San Diego has already put together four separate three-match winning streaks this season and now looks to extend its current run into uncharted territory.

Home Strength vs. Road Dominance: San Diego brings an 8-4 record at Viejas Arena into the matchup, the second-best home mark in the league, while Dallas owns the league's best road record at 10-3. The clash pits one of the league's top home teams against its most successful road team.

Momentum vs. Proven Contender: The Mojo enter on a three-match winning streak and have won six of their last seven, showing consistency on both sides of the ball. Dallas, despite a recent split stretch, remains one of the league's top teams and a proven contender near the top of the standings.

Statement Opportunity for the Mojo: Facing a playoff-clinched Dallas squad at home, San Diego has another opportunity to validate its late-season rise. A second straight win over the Pulse would further solidify the Mojo's position and reinforce their ability to compete with the league's elite.

SAN DIEGO MOJO OUTLOOK

Mojo Ride Momentum Into Dallas Showdown: San Diego enters the matchup at 13-11 following back-to-back road sweeps of Atlanta and Orlando, marking the team's third straight win and sixth in its last seven matches. After opening the season 1-6, the Mojo have responded by winning 12 of their last 17 and have matched the franchise record for wins in a season with four matches remaining, holding firm in playoff position.

League's Top Defense Sets the Standard: San Diego continues to separate as the premier defensive unit in Major League Volleyball, leading the league in digs per set (17.60) and ranking second in total digs (1,690 across 96 sets), just behind Grand Rapids (1,747 in 104 sets). The Mojo also rank second in opponent hitting efficiency (.215) and fourth in both total blocks (234) and blocks per set (2.44), showcasing one of the league's most complete defensive systems.

Trio Driving Defensive Identity: San Diego is one of the few teams with three players ranked in the top 10 in both total digs and digs per set, led by Shara Venegas (376, 3.96; 2nd in both categories). Marlie Monserez (294, 3.06) and Grace Loberg (286, 3.14) provide consistent support, reinforcing a relentless back-row presence that fuels the Mojo's transition game.

Monserez Reaches New Milestone, Leads Efficient Offense: Monserez continues to direct one of the league's most efficient offenses, ranking third in total assists (962) and fourth in assists per set (10.02). She also ranks in the top 10 in digs while leading the league in hitting efficiency (43.0%) and ranking sixth in hitting percentage (45.7%). Her 962 assists are both a team single-season and career record.

Loberg's All-Around Production Continues: Loberg remains one of the league's most complete outside hitters, ranking ninth in total points (310) and points per set (3.41), while also sitting 10th in both total kills (256) and kills per set (2.81). She is tied for sixth in total aces (17) and ranks seventh in aces per set (0.19), while continuing to contribute as a top-10 defender.

Grote Anchors the Net: Middle blocker Marin Grote continues to be a force at the net, ranking fourth in total blocks (46) and ninth in blocks per set (0.52). Her presence, combined with San Diego's overall blocking unit, has been key to limiting opponent efficiency and controlling matches at the net.

DALLAS PULSE OUTLOOK

Pulse Remain Top Contender in Tight Race: Dallas enters the matchup at 18-7, sitting in second place in the Major League Volleyball standings. After an eight-match winning streak that established them as one of the league's top teams, the Pulse have split their last four matches, including a five-set loss at San Diego, sweeps at Omaha and against Columbus, and a four-set loss at league-leading Indy.

League's Most Efficient Offense: Dallas continues to set the standard offensively, leading the league in hitting efficiency while ranking second in points per set (17.84), hitting percentage (.398), assists per set (13.43) and kills per set (14.29).

Strong at the Net: The Pulse also lead the league in blocks per set (2.75), pairing their offensive firepower with a physical presence at the net. Defensively, Dallas ranks third in opponent hitting efficiency (.217).

Colyer Leads the League: Rookie standout Mimi Colyer continues to pace the league in total points (479), points per set (5.04), total kills (424) and kills per set (4.46). She is also tied for sixth in aces (17) and tied for eighth in aces per set (0.18), establishing herself as one of the most dynamic players in MLV.

Maldonado Diaz Forms Elite Duo: Sofia Maldonado Diaz complements Colyer as one of the league's top offensive threats, ranking second in total points (443), points per set (4.92), kills (385) and kills per set (4.28). She also contributes at the net and from the service line, ranking tied for fourth in aces (18), sixth in aces per set (0.20), ninth in total blocks (40) and 10th in blocks per set (0.44).

Valentin-Anderson Controls the Tempo: Setter Natalia Valentin-Anderson leads the league in both total assists (1,136) and assists per set (11.96), while also ranking fifth in total digs (329) and tied for fourth in digs per set (3.46).







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