San Diego Mojo to Celebrate San Diego Community Schools with Fundraiser Match

Published on April 22, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo will host a dedicated fundraiser match at Viejas Arena to benefit the Equitable Schools Fund, with funds directly accessible to Community Schools.

This San Diego Mojo fundraiser match will support educational equity, with proceeds from designated ticket sales going directly to the Equitable Schools Fund. For every ticket purchased through THIS LINK, $10 will be donated to the fund, and one ticket will be donated to a student or family at a Community School. With the support of schools, businesses, and local organizations, the match will be promoted as a community celebration of education and a supply drive, offering students, families, and fans an opportunity to give back.

"This event is about celebrating the incredible work of our students, families, and educators," said Julie Sipe, senior director of ticket sales for the San Diego Mojo. "It's an opportunity to showcase the Community Schools model and the power of partnership in supporting educational equity across San Diego."

The event will honor the students, families, and staff who bring the Community Schools model to life, highlighting the impact of these schools across the city. All 35 Community Schools from San Diego Unified School District will participate, with coordinators receiving tickets for students and families.

Highlights of the evening include student and school spotlights, a pregame scrimmage featuring Community School teams, "Community Schools of the Game" recognition highlighting schools and their achievements, a student-featured video, and interactive pregame and halftime activities.

"Strong schools are built through strong relationships -- with families, with staff, and with community partners who share our commitment to students," said Jason Babineau, Senior Director of Instructional Support, San Diego Unified School District. "We are grateful to the San Diego Mojo and Equitable Schools Fund for joining in this effort and helping support and celebrate the transformative work of our Community Schools, where students and families can access the resources and opportunities they need to succeed."

The fundraiser match highlights the power of collaboration, the importance of educational equity, and the transformative work happening in San Diego's Community Schools.







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San Diego Mojo to Celebrate San Diego Community Schools with Fundraiser Match - San Diego Mojo

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