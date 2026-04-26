Mojo Power Past Columbus for Fourth Straight Road Sweep, Clinch MLV Championship Semifinal Spot

Published on April 26, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The San Diego Mojo swept the Columbus Fury on Sunday at Nationwide Arena, 26-24, 25-23, 25-18, for their fourth straight road sweep, clinching a berth in the MLV Championship semifinals.

San Diego improved to 14-12 on the season with two matches remaining in the regular season and will face either the Indy Ignite or Dallas Pulse in the MLV Championship semifinals on Thursday, May 7, at Comerica Center in Dallas.

First-year head coach Alisha Childress has guided the Mojo through a remarkable turnaround, as San Diego has won 13 of its last 19 matches after opening the season 1-6, posting a .684 winning percentage during the stretch.

The victory marked San Diego's fifth sweep of the season, all coming on the road, and established a new franchise record with 14 wins. The Mojo improved to 6-7 away from home, matching the most road victories in team history.

Opposite hitter Jovana Brakoèević led the way with a co-team-high 16 points, totaling 13 kills on a .290 hitting efficiency while adding two blocks, seven digs and an ace. Outside hitter Grace Loberg matched her with 16 points, recording 12 kills, two aces and two blocks with a .310 hitting efficiency, while adding eight digs. Loberg's 19 aces this season extend her team record.

Outside hitter Allison Jacobs delivered a standout performance off the bench, finishing with 11 points. Entering in the second set, Jacobs totaled nine kills on 23 swings and hit .391, while adding an ace, a block and a career-high 10 digs.

Middle blocker Marin Grote added eight kills on 16 swings, hitting .500. Setter Marlie Monserez dished out 40 assists with eight digs and two kills, while libero Shara Venegas anchored the defense with 10 digs.

San Diego edged a tightly contested opening set, overcoming a late deficit before closing on a 26-24 win. Key plays from Brakoèević, Grace Loberg and Maya Tabron helped the Mojo rally late to take a 1-0 match lead.

In the second set, Jacobs provided a spark off the bench as San Diego erased a late deficit. Back-to-back kills from Jacobs and a block by Loberg helped secure a 25-23 set victory and a 2-0 advantage.

The Mojo controlled the third set from the outset, building an early lead behind efficient attacking from Loberg, Grote and Jacobs. San Diego pulled away late, closing the match on a dominant run to secure the 25-18 win.

With the victory, San Diego improved to 11-1 all-time against Columbus and extended its winning streak over the Fury to five matches. Columbus fell to 5-21 on the season.

San Diego returns home for its home finale on Thursday, April 30, against the Grand Rapids Rise. First serve from Viejas Arena is set for 7 p.m. PT. Tickets for the final home match of 2026 are available at LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact tickets@letsgomojo.com or call 619-984-6656 (MOJO).

The Mojo will close the regular season on Sunday, May 3, at Indy, with first serve scheduled for noon PT (3 p.m. ET).







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 26, 2026

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