Atlanta Vibe Fall 3-1 to Indy Ignite in Final Home Match of Season

Published on April 26, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







The Atlanta Vibe fell 3-1 to the Indy Ignite Sunday in the team's final 2026 home match in a spirited battle.

"Scoreboard aside, I think there's a lot to be proud of," Vibe Head Coach Kayla Banwarth said. "They fought very hard to the very end and right now it's about did we get better today, did we max out today? I think that we did that."

Indy took the early 1-0 lead with a 25-18 result in the first set.

The Vibe struck back with a 25-19 win in the second set to even it up, 1-1. Atlanta Opposite Hitter Aiko Jones led the home team's attack in the second set with eight kills.

The Ignite took the third set in a close battle, 25-22, to take the 2-1 lead.

The Vibe battled hard in the fourth set but Indy took the 3-1 victory with a tight 25-23 margin.

Jones led Atlanta's attack with 20 kills, seven digs an ace and a block.

Jones said the atmosphere in the Vibe's final home match of the season was "special" with an engaged and fun crowd throughout the 2026 campaign.

"It helps us just to play freer," Jones said. "We don't focus a lot on the crowd, but they feed us, they're loud, we try to get the other team to miss their serve and we get the crowd going. It means a lot to have the city, Atlanta, and Gwinnett County behind us."

Outside Hitter Leah Edmond racked up a double-double of 10 kills and 10 digs along with an ace while Outside Hitter Taylor Smith and Middle Blocker Maggie Mendelson scored nine kills each.

Smith added 16 digs and Mendelson two blocks on the defensive side.

Mendelson, who joined the team midway through the season and was impactful immediately in the middle of the Atlanta's system, said she's grateful for the opportunity and that her teammates have been behind her from the outset.

"The step up is not easy, it's way faster than I'm used to playing," Mendelson said. "It's really awesome that my teammates and my coaches have given me so much grace and confidence to make a big impact out here."

Through the final two road matches of the season, the Vibe will focus on continuing to play free and compete at the highest level to finish strong.

"The lesson is going to be for these athletes to learn how to play free when there is pressure, when there is the record, when there is the playoffs on the line," Banwarth said.

Atlanta hits the road for the team's penultimate match of 2026 at 7 PM ET on May 1 against the Orlando Valkyries.







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