Game Preview: San Diego Mojo at Columbus Fury: April 26, 2026

Published on April 26, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







Game 26: San Diego Mojo (13-12) at Columbus Fury (5-20)

Sunday, April 26, 2026 | 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET

Nationwide Arena | Columbus, Ohio

Tune In

The game will broadcast live nationally on VICE TV.

AJ Kanell (play-by-play) and Victoria Dennis (analyst) will be on the call.

MATCHUP STORYLINES

Playoff Berth Within Reach: Sunday presents a clinching opportunity for San Diego, as the Mojo enter with a magic number of one to secure a spot in the Major League Volleyball Championships. With three matches remaining, a win would lock in postseason qualification and cap the team's late-season surge.

History on the Line: A victory would give the Mojo their 14th win of the season, setting a new single-season franchise record. After opening the year 1-6, San Diego continues to build one of the strongest turnarounds in the league.

Series Control for San Diego: The Mojo have dominated the all-time series, holding a 10-1 advantage over the Fury, including a 3-0 mark this season. San Diego has also won the last four meetings.

Road Edge for San Diego: San Diego holds a 10-1 all-time advantage over Columbus, including a 3-0 mark this season, and is 4-1 all-time on the road in the series. The Fury enter with a 2-10 home record in 2026.

Road Opportunity for the Mojo: San Diego enters at 5-7 on the road this season, with a chance to match the franchise single-season record with a sixth road victory.

Momentum vs. Urgency: While San Diego continues to push toward a playoff berth, Columbus enters looking to snap a five-match losing streak.

SAN DIEGO MOJO OUTLOOK

Mojo Look to Respond on the Road at Columbus: San Diego enters Sunday's matchup at 13-12 after a five-set battle against Dallas, where the Mojo held a 2-1 match lead before the Pulse closed late. With three matches remaining, San Diego remains firmly in playoff position with a magic number of one to clinch a postseason berth and will look to bounce back quickly against the Columbus Fury.

League-Leading Defense Continues to Set the Tone: San Diego remains the top defensive team in Major League Volleyball, leading the league in digs per set (17.65) and ranking second in total digs (1,783 across 101 sets), trailing only Grand Rapids (1,845 in 109 sets). The Mojo also rank second in opponent hitting efficiency (.216), fifth in total blocks (243) and tied for fourth in blocks per set (2.41), while adding pressure from the service line with 86 aces, good for third in the league and 0.85 aces per set.

Back-Row Trio Fuels Transition Game: The Mojo are one of the only teams with three players ranked in the top 10 in both total digs and digs per set, led by Shara Venegas (397, 3.97; 2nd in both categories). Marlie Monserez (302, 2.99) and Grace Loberg (297, 3.09) continue to provide consistent back-row production, anchoring a defensive system that fuels San Diego's transition offense.

Monserez Directs Efficient Offense: Monserez continues to guide the Mojo offense with precision, ranking third in total assists (1,014) and assists per set (10.04). She also ranks eighth in total digs and 10th in digs per set, while leading the league in hitting efficiency (43.0%) and ranking fifth in hitting percentage (46.2%), highlighting her all-around impact.

Loberg's All-Around Production: Loberg remains one of the league's most versatile outside hitters, ranking seventh in total points (327) and ninth in points per set (3.41). She also sits in the top 10 in total kills (272) and kills per set (2.83), while contributing across the board with 17 aces (tied for seventh), 297 digs (10th) and a top-10 digs per set mark (3.09).

Grote Anchors the Net: Marin Grote continues to be a steady presence at the net, ranking fourth in total blocks (49) and seventh in blocks per set (0.53). She is coming off a highly efficient performance against Dallas with 13 kills on a .458 hitting percentage, adding to her impact on both ends of the floor.

COLUMBUS FURY OUTLOOK

Fury Look to Snap Skid at Home: Columbus enters Sunday's matchup on a five-match losing streak, which began with a sweep at the hands of San Diego. The Fury most recently fell in four sets at Omaha on Friday as the Supernovas clinched a postseason berth.

Terry Powers the Offense: Raina Terry has been one of the league's most productive players, ranking third in total points (449), points per set (4.58), total kills (387) and kills per set (3.95), while also contributing at the net with 50 blocks, third-most in the league. She has reached double-digit points in all but three matches this season and owns eight double-doubles, making her the focal point of the Fury attack.

Elite Blocking Unit Leads Identity: Columbus' strength starts at the net, where it ranks second in blocks per set (2.64) and third in total blocks (259). The Fury have recorded double-digit blocks in 16 matches this season, including a pair of 17-block performances.

Pittman-Nelson Anchors the Net: Regan Pittman-Nelson leads Major League Volleyball with 65 total blocks and ranks among the league leaders in blocks per set (0.75). She has also been an offensive contributor, recording double-digit points in 11 matches and providing a two-way presence in the middle.

Setter Depth Drives Distribution: Columbus utilizes a two-setter system led by Ashley Evans and rookie Audrey Pak. Evans ranks eighth in total assists (521) and ninth in assists per set (6.59), while Pak sits ninth in total assists (457) and eighth in assists per set (7.25). Pak has also flashed high-end upside, including a 48-assist performance in a five-set match earlier this month.

Back Row Stability Emerging: Since stepping into the starting libero role, Kamaile Hiapo has provided consistency in the back row, averaging 3.88 digs per set across her starts. She has recorded six matches with 20 or more digs, including a franchise-record 27-dig performance earlier this season.







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 26, 2026

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