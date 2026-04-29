San Diego Mojo Set Thursday as Final Home Match

Published on April 28, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







The San Diego Mojo organization is heartbroken to announce that this Thursday, April 30, against the Grand Rapids Rise, will be our final home match.

We invite all of San Diego to join us for a night of unmatched energy as we send Head Coach Alisha Childress and her gritty Mojo squad off to the Championship Weekend in Dallas. Let's give these world-class athletes a home-court send-off that resonates as they vie for the Major League Volleyball title.

Click here for free tickets while supplies last, limit 8 per customer: https://www.gofevo.com/event/mojofanappreciation

Owners Jerri-Ann and Gary Jacobs' cultural commitment to San Diego remains unwavering. Gary remarked, "From the outset, our vision included a long-term plan to support the Mojo and the San Diego market. In lieu of playing in 2027, we planned to use that season to create and execute a strategic plan for 2028 and beyond. The league believes a different direction is required.

Major League Volleyball remains committed to San Diego and will lead the effort to identify potential new investors to carry the Mojo forward.

We are immensely proud of the front-office team assembled over the past six months and are profoundly grateful to Coach Childress, her staff, and this remarkable group of players. They turned an underdog story into a championship-caliber reality, matching the best play in league history.

Most importantly, the Mojo are infinitely grateful to our fans and sponsors. The memories we've built are foundational, and we are proud to have brought families and friends together through incomparable shared experiences.

Please join us this Thursday. Let's push these incredible players toward the championship they and San Diego deserve.

This Thursday, let's bring the noise to Viejas Arena.







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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.