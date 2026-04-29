Game Preview: Grand Rapids Rise at San Diego Mojo: April 30, 2026

Published on April 29, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







Mojo host Grand Rapids in final home match with MLV Championship seeding still to be decided.

Game 27: Grand Rapids Rise (12-15) at San Diego Mojo (14-12)

Thursday, April 30, 2026 | 7:00 p.m. PT

Viejas Arena | San Diego, Calif.

Fan Appreciation Night with Complimentary Tickets

The Mojo will host a fan appreciation night for Thursday's home finale, offering complimentary tickets while supplies last as the team celebrates its final regular-season match in San Diego. Fans can claim up to eight tickets per order by visiting: https://www.gofevo.com/event/mojofanappreciation

Tune In

The game will broadcast live nationally on Roku Channel.

Bryan Fenley (play-by-play) and Victoria Dennis (analyst) will be on the call.

MLV Championship Tickets on Sale: Tickets for the 2026 MLV Championship, set for Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas, are on sale through Ticketmaster. Prices start at $19 and include access to both the semifinal and championship rounds. For more information, visit ProVolleyball.com.

MATCHUP STORYLINES

Postseason Positioning on the Line: With two matches remaining, San Diego is playing for seeding in the MLV Championship and can finish third or fourth in the regular-season standings. Thursday's result will play a key role in shaping the semifinal matchup.

Final Home Match and Send-Off: Thursday marks the final regular-season home match in franchise history, as the Mojo will not return for the 2027 season. San Diego will look to deliver a strong performance in front of its home crowd and carry that energy into the MLV Championship.

Season Series Edge with Home Revenge Opportunity: San Diego leads the 2026 season series 2-1 but dropped the only meeting at Viejas Arena, a four-set loss on Jan. 23. The Mojo hold a narrow 6-5 edge in the all-time series and are 3-2 at home against the Rise, setting up a chance to secure the season series.

Home vs. Road Contrast: The Mojo are 8-5 at home this season, one of three teams in the league with a winning home record, while Grand Rapids is 5-8 on the road. San Diego will look to capitalize on its home-court advantage in the finale.

Regular-Season Finale for the Rise: Grand Rapids enters at 12-15 in its final match of the regular season, looking to close the year on a strong note after being eliminated from MLV Championship contention.

Tight Margins Define the Matchup: With a 6-5 all-time series and a split of key results this season, recent meetings between the two teams have been tightly contested, setting the stage for another competitive matchup.

SAN DIEGO MOJO OUTLOOK

Mojo Return Home Playing Their Best Volleyball: San Diego enters Thursday's home finale after recording a fourth consecutive road sweep, a straight-sets win at Columbus that clinched a berth in the MLV Championship semifinals. The Mojo have won 13 of their last 19 matches after a 1-6 start, continuing one of the league's strongest late-season surges.

League-Leading Defense Headlines Matchup: San Diego continues to set the standard defensively in Major League Volleyball, leading the league in digs per set (17.66) and ranking second in total digs (1,837 in 104 sets), just behind Grand Rapids (1,845 in 109 sets). The Mojo also rank second in opponent hitting efficiency (.216), while adding pressure at the service line with 91 aces, good for third in the league and 0.88 aces per set. San Diego also ranks fifth in total blocks (248) and blocks per set (2.38), showcasing a balanced defensive presence at the net and in the back row.

Back-Row Trio Drives Defensive Identity: The Mojo are one of the only teams with three players ranked in the top 10 in both total digs and digs per set, led by Shara Venegas (407, 3.95), who ranks second in the league in both categories. Marlie Monserez (311, 2.99) and Grace Loberg (305, 3.09) also rank in the top 10, anchoring a defense that fuels San Diego's transition offense and ability to extend rallies.

Monserez Orchestrates Efficient Offense: Setter Marlie Monserez continues to direct the Mojo offense at a high level, ranking third in total assists (1,014) and assists per set (10.04). She also ranks in the top 10 in digs, while leading the league in hitting efficiency (43.5%) and ranking fifth in hitting percentage (46.6%).

Loberg's Versatility Continues to Shine: Grace Loberg remains one of the league's most complete outside hitters, ranking sixth in total points (343) and ninth in points per set (3.46), while sitting in the top 10 in total kills (284) and kills per set (2.87). She also ranks top five in total aces (19) and top 10 in both total digs (305) and digs per set (3.09), providing production across all six rotations.

Grote Anchors the Net and Service Line: Marin Grote continues to be a steady presence at the net, ranking fourth in total blocks (49) and seventh in blocks per set (0.51). She has also added value from the service line, ranking tied for 10th in total aces (16) and aces per set (0.17), giving San Diego another dimension offensively.

GRAND RAPIDS RISE OUTLOOK

Rise Eliminated from MLV Championship Contention: Grand Rapids enters Thursday's matchup after being eliminated from MLV Championship contention following San Diego's sweep at Columbus. After reaching the championship match in 2024, the Rise will miss the postseason for the second consecutive season.

Win Streak Halted in Home Finale: The Rise saw a franchise-best five-match winning streak snapped in their home finale, falling in five sets to Orlando after holding a 2-1 match lead. Despite the loss, Grand Rapids has shown strong late-season form, winning six of its last eight matches.

Alhassan Provides Immediate Impact: Middle blocker Rhamat Alhassan has made a strong return after missing 11 matches due to injury, totaling 26 kills on a .411 hitting efficiency with 10 blocks across two matches last week. She has started the last four matches and continues to be a major presence at the net.

Hentz Anchors League-Leading Defense: Libero Morgan Hentz leads the league with 452 digs this season and is set to appear in a league-record 30 regular-season matches. Grand Rapids leads the league in total digs (1,845) and has established a new franchise single-season record, driven by Hentz's consistency in the back row.

Balanced Offense Fuels Scoring: The Rise feature one of the league's most balanced attacks, with six players surpassing 100 points this season, led by Paige Briggs-Romine (370) and Carli Snyder (342). Grand Rapids is closing in on a new franchise record for total points in a season.

Net Presence Leads the League: Grand Rapids leads Major League Volleyball with 283 total blocks and has recorded 10 or more blocks in 19 matches this season, including 14 of its last 16. Alyssa Jensen (54) and Alhassan (48) pace a front line that consistently impacts matches at the net.







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 29, 2026

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