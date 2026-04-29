Indy Ignite, PNC Bank Bring Racing Excitement to May 1 "Horses and Horsepower" Match

Published on April 29, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Indy Ignite News Release







FISHERS, Ind. - The No. 1-ranked Indy Ignite will turn up the speed and spectacle May 1 with "Horses and Horsepower Presented by Guardian Angel Restoration," a special game-day celebration honoring the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 and the 152nd Running of the Kentucky Derby. The game will take place at Fishers Event Center.

As part of the festivities, PNC Bank, Indy Ignite's Official Business Banking Partner, has invited six-time NTT INDYCAR Series champion and 2008 Indianapolis 500 winner Scott Dixon to attend part of the game as a special guest. PNC will also bring the PNC No. 9 Honda show car, driven by Dixon for Chip Ganassi Racing, which will be displayed outside the main plaza entrance. Fans will have the unique opportunity to get up close, take photos and experience the thrill of open-wheel racing.

"As the Official Business Banking Partner of Indy Ignite, PNC is proud to support the growth of women's professional sports, along with the excitement and economic vitality they bring to our region," said Jason Eckerle, PNC regional president for Central and Southern Indiana.

"As the Official Business Banking Partner of Indy Ignite, PNC is proud to support the growth of women's professional sports, along with the excitement and economic vitality they bring to our region," said Jason Eckerle, PNC regional president for Central and Southern Indiana.

"Scott Dixon represents the elite level of performance fans love to watch, and having him at Indy Ignite's 'Horses and Horsepower' themed match brings together two worlds of competition. It's about celebrating great athletes, creating unforgettable moments for fans and continuing to invest in the future of sports in Central Indiana."

Dixon will be honored during the game as he helps celebrate the world-famous racing heritage that defines central Indiana.

"PNC Bank continues to be an incredible partner in helping us create memorable, high-energy experiences for our fans," said Mary Kay Huse, president and general manager of the Indy Ignite. "They've embraced our vision from the start and continue to elevate our game-day experience in ways that truly connect with our community. We're especially grateful for their support in bringing the spirit of racing to life at this match and for their continued investment in women's professional sports."

Now in its second year as the Indy Ignite's Official Business Banking Partner, PNC Bank first joined the team in its inaugural 2025 season. Since then, PNC support includes sponsorship of several fan-favorite activations, including "Volleyball in the Stands," "Disco Dance Off", "Pepper's Lost and Found" as well as presenting sponsor of the Ignite's Jan. 31 "Orange Out" match.

"PNC is not only supporting the growth of a new professional women's volleyball team, but also contributing to central Indiana's nationally recognized sports strategy, an initiative that has generated more than $5 billion in economic impact since the founding of Indiana Sports Corp in 1979," added Huse.

The May 1 match will feature a dynamic blend of elite volleyball, racing culture and fan-focused entertainment, making it one of the most anticipated events of the Ignite season. It is one of Ignite's final two home matches before the team travels to Frisco, Texas from May 7-9 to compete in the Major League Volleyball Championship, where the winning team will earn a $1 million bonus.

For tickets to the May 1 and May 3 Ignite matches at Fishers Event Center and more information, visit IndyIgnitevb.com.







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