Ignite Sweep MLV Major Honors: Tuaniga MVP, Bertolacci Coach of the Year

Published on May 8, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Indy Ignite News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Much like their record-breaking 2026 season, the Indy Ignite swept the high-profile honors announced tonight at the Major League Volleyball annual awards ceremony. Setter Mia Tuaniga was named Most Valuable Player and head coach Lauren Bertolacci, league Coach of the Year.

Tuaniga joined Indy this year and fueled an offense that led the league in most offensive categories. The Ignite paced MLV in scoring (1,941 points, 17.97/set), kills (1,585, 14.68/set) and assists (1,476, 13.67/set), and set an MLV record with a 40.6% team kill percentage. Individually, Tuaniga ranked second in assists per set (11.49) and service aces (25), plus had 11 double-doubles (assists/digs). Moreover, she proved to be an inspirational and emotional leader on the court as Indy won the regular-season title with an MLV-record 23 victories.

"I truly, truly did not expect this!" Tuaniga said as she accepted the award while her teammates and coaches chanted "MVP! MVP!" "Not because I'm a warrior trying to be modest or anything, but there are so many amazing women athletes here that truly inspire me. I am super blessed; I am super thankful.

"My biggest thing is I represent my faith, my family, my culture, my team, everywhere I go," Tuaniga added, "because I want to inspire the next generation. My brother plays overseas, so I've seen the ups and downs leaving home for nine months and it's not easy. So, I'm super blessed and grateful to play in the States and play for Major League Volleyball because it's major! Never thought I'd find a home in Indiana, but I love it!"

Bertolacci took Coach of the Year honors in her first season with the Ignite. She joined the team following seven successful seasons as head coach of Viteos NUC in Switzerland, where she led the team to six Swiss League championships (including five in a row), four Swiss Cup crowns and six Swiss Supercup titles. She has also been head coach of the Swiss women's national team since 2021.

Bertolacci instituted the aggressive, fast-paced attack that was a hallmark of her seasons in Europe and it led to instant success with the Ignite. The result was the regular-season title and four players - Tuaniga, middle blocker Lydia Martyn, opposite hitter Azhani Tealer and libero Elena Scott - all being selected to the All-MLV First Team and earlier this week named the player of the year at their respective positions.

Bertolacci joked that she had extra time to prepare her remarks since the Ignite's season ended prematurely with Thursday night's loss to Omaha in the MLV Championship semifinals. That doesn't diminish, she emphasized, what her players accomplished.

"I am so proud of you for being unapologetically yourselves and changing how this game and women in this sport are viewed," Bertolacci said as she looked at the tables where the Ignite players were seated. "You fully bought in on day one and you never stopped. One game can feel like it defines the season, but it doesn't define you. You're all super women and the greatest role models, so don't stop that. A 23-5 record doesn't happen without leaving no stone unturned, so thank you for letting me push you the whole season and get where we could get.

"We are in such a privileged position to be professional athletes," she continued. "Representation on the big stage really matters. And for me personally, as someone from the LGBTQ+ community, I know how powerful it is to simply see women being fully themselves. Just by being unapologetic, you give permission to the next generation to do the same. Young people are watching you. How you celebrate, how you respond to failure and how great you are at being seen exactly as who you are in sport changes people when they feel represented. Keep going. You're all making everybody really, really proud and I'm excited to see what you all can do."

By Mark Robinson







Major League Volleyball Stories from May 8, 2026

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