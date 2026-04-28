Rise Conclude 2026 Season in San Diego

Published on April 28, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







This Week's Match

RISE (12-15) at San Diego Mojo (14-12) // Thu., April 30 // 10 p.m. EDT // Viejas Arena

Watch: The Roku Channel at 10 p.m.

Season Series: 1-2 Overall, 1-0 Away. Fourth of four meetings overall, second of two at Viejas Arena

All-Time Regular Season Series: 5-6 Overall, 2-3 Away

Noteworthy: It's the last match of the 2026 season for the Rise after being eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday, following San Diego's 3-0 road win over the Columbus Fury. After winning the first meeting against the Mojo in San Diego on Jan. 23, the Rise have dropped the last two at home, on Feb. 12 in five sets and Feb. 26 in three sets. San Diego has won seven out of its last nine matches and is 8-5 at home this season.

On Tuesday, San Diego released a statement that Thursday's contest against the Rise would be the franchise's final home match. In lieu of playing in 2027, the Mojo planned to use that season to create and execute a strategic plan for 2028 and beyond.

Record Win Streak Snapped: The Rise gave a loud and energetic crowd plenty to cheer about in their home finale Saturday, but the Orlando Valkyries rallied from a 2-1 deficit to win by scores of 25-21, 20-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-11.The defeat ended a franchise-best five-match winning streak for the Rise.

Playoff Dreams Dashed: On Sunday, the Mojo clinched the final spot in the 2026 MLV playoffs with a 3-0 sweep in Columbus. With one week remaining in the regular season, the four teams advancing to the MLV Championship in Frisco, Texas, on May 7-9 are the Indy Ignite, Dallas Pulse, San Diego Mojo, and Omaha Supernovas.

After reaching the championship match during the inaugural 2024 season, the Rise will miss the playoffs for the second consecutive year. The defending champion Orlando Valkyries will also not return to defend their title. The Supernovas are the only team to reach the postseason in all three seasons of the league's history.

Season Finale Overview: For the first time in team history, the Rise will not close out the season against the Supernovas. In 2024, Grand Rapids defeated Omaha in the regular-season finale at Van Andel Arena on May 12, before Omaha returned the favor in the championship match on May 18. Last season, the Supernovas again ended the Rise's campaign, winning 3-1 in Grand Rapids.

For the Mojo, they still have one more regular-season match remaining on Sunday, May 3, in Indy before heading to the playoffs for the first time since the 2024 season.







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 28, 2026

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