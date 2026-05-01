Rise Fall to Mojo in Season Finale

Published on May 1, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release









Grand Rapids Rise middle blocker Alyssa Jensen (far court) vs. the San Diego Mojo

(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Linchpin Creative for San Diego Mojo) Grand Rapids Rise middle blocker Alyssa Jensen (far court) vs. the San Diego Mojo(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Linchpin Creative for San Diego Mojo)

SAN DIEGO - Playing for pride with the postseason out of the picture, the Grand Rapids Rise closed the 2026 MLV season Thursday night against the playoff-bound San Diego Mojo, who were competing in their final home match for the foreseeable future after announcing earlier in the week that the franchise would not compete in the league next season.

The Mojo completed their first home sweep of the season inside Viejas Arena by set scores of 25-19, 25-22, 30-28.

The opening set had Grand Rapids up 8-6 at the first media timeout following an emphatic kill off a swinging attack from 5-foot-8 setter Camryn Turner that found the back corner. A few points later, Rise team captain and outside hitter Carli Snyder picked up her 300th kill of the season on her birthday.

Behind five blocks, San Diego controlled the remainder of the opening set. Former Rise middle blocker Marin Grote's second kill pushed the Mojo ahead 16-11 at the second media timeout before San Diego secured a 25-19 win, hitting .244 while holding Grand Rapids to .082. The Rise totaled 24 digs in the set.

Grand Rapids scored the first three points of the second set behind a Danielle Harbin kill through the block and back-to-back rejections from Alyssa Jensen. Harbin had five of the Rise's 10 kills in the set, but San Diego's Grace Loberg responded with 10 second-set kills of her own, powering the Mojo to a 25-22 win and a commanding 2-0 lead.

Trailing 19-13 in the third set, the Rise fought back valiantly to even the score at 23-23 with their season hanging in the balance. Two-time MLV Libero of the Year Morgan Hentz was all over the court for the Rise as the set went deep into extra points.

On the third Mojo match point, Loberg delivered her match-high 19th kill to secure a 30-28 third-set victory, sparking a celebration from the 4,406 in attendance in what marked San Diego's final home match for the time being.

Snyder, Jensen, and Paige Briggs-Romine formed the Rise's double-digit scoring trio, led by Snyder with 12 kills (.200), followed by Briggs-Romine with 11 (.242) and Jensen with four kills (.300) and six blocks. Grand Rapids outblocked San Diego 11-9 and held a 64-57 edge in digs, led by Hentz with 19.

Notes

San Diego wins the season series over the Rise, 3-1, with two wins in Grand Rapids and Thursday's home finale victory. The Mojo lead the all-time series 7-5, with the Rise going 2-4 in San Diego and 3-3 at home.

Ten different Rise players scored at least one point in the match.

Hentz completed a league-record 30th regular-season match after joining the Rise via a Feb. 13 trade from the Omaha Supernovas. She also set a new MLV record for most sets played in a season with 121.

For the fifth time this season, the Rise did not record an ace. In the franchise's first two seasons combined, Grand Rapids had only two such instances.

Turner was the only Rise player to post a double-double on Thursday, finishing with 34 assists and 16 digs. It marked her 15th double-double of the season and the 23rd of her Rise career.

Grote started all three sets and collected six points off five kills (.130) and an ace. Other former Rise players Kayla Caffey and Shannon Scully didn't see any action for the Mojo.

Grand Rapids finished with a better record this season (12-16) than last year's 11-17 mark. But, for a second straight season, the Rise finish just outside the playoffs.

GR 19 22 28 - 0

SD 25 25 30 - 3

Team Leaders

GR: Kills - Carli Snyder 12, Paige Briggs-Romine 11, Danielle Harbin 5; Assists - Camryn Turner 34, Morgan Hentz 4; Aces - none; Blocks - Alyssa Jensen 6, Briggs-Romine 2; Digs - Hentz 19, Turner 16, Briggs-Romine 9.

SD: Kills - Grace Loberg 19, Jovana Brakočević 12, Maya Tabron 9; Assists - Marlie Monserez 42, Shara Venegas 3; Aces - Brakočević 1, Loberg 1, Marin Grote 1, Tabron 1; Blocks - Tabron 4, Loberg 3; Digs - Monserez 13, Venegas 12, Tabron 11, Loberg 10.

A - 4,406

Record / Next Match

Grand Rapids: 12-16 / End of Season

San Diego: 15-12 / Sun., May 3 at Indy Ignite, 3 p.m.

Images from this story



Grand Rapids Rise middle blocker Alyssa Jensen (far court) vs. the San Diego Mojo

(Linchpin Creative for San Diego Mojo)







Major League Volleyball Stories from May 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.