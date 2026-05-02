Supernovas Set as No. 4 Seed After Falling to Dallas in Regular-Season Finale

Published on May 1, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas News Release









Omaha Supernovas' Norah TeBrake in action

(Omaha Supernovas) Omaha Supernovas' Norah TeBrake in action(Omaha Supernovas)

FRISCO, Texas - The Omaha Supernovas will enter their third-straight postseason as the No. 4 seed in the 2026 MLV Championship next week after a 25-20, 25-19, 25-21 loss to the Dallas Pulse (20-7) Friday night at the Comerica Center in front of 2,397 fans.

The Supernovas finished the regular season at 14-14, setting up an MLV Semifinals matchup with the top-seeded Indy Ignite. Indy set a new league record on Friday with 22 regular-season wins after outlasting the Columbus Fury in a five-set match, surpassing the previous mark held by the 2025 Supernovas.

The No. 1 vs. No. 4 semifinal will be the first of two matches next Thursday, May 7, at the Comerica Center, with Omaha and Indy set for a 6 p.m. CDT first serve on Ion. The second semifinal between the Pulse and San Diego Mojo will follow.

Tickets for the 2026 MLV Championship, set for Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas, are on sale via the MLV Ticketmaster website. Prices start at $19 and provide access to both the semifinal and championship rounds. For more information, visit ProVolleyball.com.

In a match that saw 13 different Supernovas see action, outside hitter Norah TeBrake led the way with a team-high nine points on eight kills and one ace, adding four digs. Middle blocker Toyosi Onabanjo turned in a strong performance with eight points, totaling five kills on a .333 hitting percentage to go along with three blocks and two digs. Texas native Reagan Cooper contributed six points behind five kills and an ace, while adding five digs.

Opposites Merritt Beason and Emily Londot each finished with five points. Beason recorded three kills, one block, one ace and two digs, while Londot produced five kills and added five digs. Middle blocker Janice Leao totaled three points on two blocks and one kill. Kiara Reinhardt added a late kill and delivered her 21st and final ace of the season, while Brooke Nuneviller chipped in with a tip kill in the closing stages.

Starting setter Brooke Mosher dished out nine assists and added four digs in the opening set, while Sydney Hilley finished with 19 assists, seven digs and two kills across the final two frames. Libero Elena Oglivie contributed two digs and one assist, and Allison Holder recorded three digs.

The Supernovas posted a .150 hitting percentage for the match, finishing with four aces, six blocks, 29 assists, 31 kills and 43 digs.

The Pulse, who started their usual lineup, were paced by the tandem of Sofia Maldonado Diaz and Mimi Colyer. Maldonado Diaz poured in a match-high 17 points on 15 kills (.353), adding one block and one ace. Colyer followed with 13 points, totaling 12 kills, one ace and seven digs. Opposite Kaylee Cox also reached double figures with 10 points on eight kills and two blocks.

Dallas finished with a .305 hitting percentage, adding three aces, six blocks, 39 assists, 45 kills and 47 digs.

Key Notes

By appearing in three sets, Brooke Nuneviller surpassed the 300-career-sets milestone and now stands at 301.

Kiara Reinhardt's 21 aces rank as the second-highest single-season total in franchise history. Betty De La Cruz holds the team record with 32 during the 2024 regular season.

Omaha set single-season franchise records with 1,456 kills and 4,072 attacks.

Sydney Hilley established new single-season franchise records for total assists (904) and assists per set (9.83). As a team, the 2026 Supernovas also set a new benchmark with 1,375 assists, surpassing the previous mark of 1,288 set in 2025.

The Supernovas recorded a single-season franchise record with 1,800 digs.

Omaha's 31 kills are tied for the lowest single-match total in franchise history, a mark reached twice this season.

The Supernovas finished the season 1-3 against the Pulse, marking their only series loss of the year. Omaha split its four regular-season meetings with every other team except the Fury, winning that series 3-1.

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Set 1: After both teams traded points early, the Pulse took a 7-4 advantage over the Novas behind a pair of Tristin Savagepoints, along with kills from Maldonado Diaz and Colyer. Beason followed with her first kill of the night, and Leao added a block to trim the deficit to one. Beason and TeBrake contributed two more kills for the Supernovas, who still trailed by two at 11-9. Dallas built its lead to four, but Cooper countered with a kill and an ace. After another Maldonado Diaz point, back-to-back Pulse errors brought Omaha within one at 14-13. Beason kept the Novas close near the red zone with consecutive points, including a block of Colyer. Dallas later extended its advantage, using a back-row Maldonado Diaz termination and a Savage overpass point to move ahead 21-17 and force an Omaha timeout. Cox pushed the lead further with a block of Cooper, though the Texas native answered with back-to-back kills. However, two Supernovas miscues handed Dallas set point, and Savage closed it out with a kill for a 25-20 opening-set victory.

The Novas offense finished with a .152 hitting percentage, adding two blocks and Cooper's ace. Beason and Cooper shared the team lead with four points apiece. Dallas hit .308 as a team and matched Omaha with two blocks and one ace, while Maldonado Diaz led all scorers with six points.

Set 2: The Pulse carried their momentum into the second set, racing to an 8-2 lead behind a trio of Cox kills and a Kaitlyn Hord block that forced an early Supernovas timeout. Maldonado Diaz extended the lead to eight with another kill and a solo block. Onabanjo halted the Dallas run with a kill and later added two more points. TeBrake sided out before Hilley delivered a full swing into the corner for a kill. Leao recorded another block to bring the Novas within five, but the Pulse responded with a 3-0 run entering the media timeout with a 16-8 lead. Maldonado Diaz and Savage added consecutive terminations before an attack error snapped a 5-0 run. After Cox made it 19-9, Omaha answered with a surge of its own, capitalizing on two Pulse errors and a Beason ace to cut the deficit to seven. An Onabanjo swing went wide, but the Novas followed with a 4-0 run, highlighted by an Onabanjo block and a Cooper kill. Leading 21-17, Dallas turned back to Colyer for a kill, and Carter Booth added an ace. A Savage middle kill brought up set point. Londot sided out, but Colyer sealed the set with a kill, giving Dallas a 25-19 win and a 2-0 match lead.

The Novas were held to a .032 hitting percentage, finishing with two blocks and an ace. Onabanjo led Omaha with three points. Dallas posted a .250 clip with three blocks and an ace, with Maldonado Diaz, Cox and Savage each totaling four points in a balanced attack.

Set 3: TeBrake and Londot sparked a strong start for the Supernovas before Reinhardt delivered her 21st ace of the season to give Omaha an early 5-2 lead. The Pulse quickly responded, using a 4-0 run highlighted by a Cox block and two kills from Maldonado Diaz to move ahead 6-5. Onabanjo answered with a kill and a block to regain momentum for Omaha. Maldonado Diaz followed with an ace, but TeBrake countered with a kill to keep the score tied at nine. Colyer recorded back-to-back kills before TeBrake sided out again to keep the Supernovas within one. Dallas then created separation with its second extended run of the set, combining for a 5-0 surge fueled by two points each from Maldonado Diaz and Cox to take a 17-11 lead. Londot tooled the block, and TeBrake added an ace as Omaha put together a brief 2-0 response. Londot continued to find hands for another termination, but Maldonado Diaz, Colyer and Cox each added a kill to push the Pulse into the red zone. Nuneviller dropped in a tip, and two Dallas errors followed to cut the deficit to 21-17. TeBrake added two more kills late, but Colyer delivered a kill for match point. Reinhardt extended the match with a point, though Maldonado Diaz sealed the Pulse sweep with her final kill for a 25-21 set-three victory.

The Supernovas hit .243 in the final set, finishing with two blocks and two aces, as Londot led the team with four points. Dallas closed the match with a .353 hitting percentage, adding a block and Maldonado Diaz's lone ace. She led all scorers with seven points, while Colyer contributed six.

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