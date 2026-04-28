Supernovas' Parsons Earns Second MLV Weekly Award

Published on April 28, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas News Release









Omaha Supernovas outside hitter Sarah Parsons

(Omaha Supernovas) Omaha Supernovas outside hitter Sarah Parsons(Omaha Supernovas)

OMAHA, Neb. - Omaha Supernovas outside hitter Sarah Parsons was named Major League Volleyball Player of the Week for the second time this season, an honor presented by Franklin Sports. She is the only MLV player to receive multiple weekly awards in 2026.

A native of Eden Prairie, Minn., Parsons continued her season-long trend of dominant play against the Columbus Fury, posting match highs with 26 points and 21 kills while finishing with a Supernovas career best .452 hitting percentage in the Novas' home finale last Friday.

Parsons recorded some of her most dominant outings against Columbus, combining to total 87 points (5.8 per set) on 73 kills (4.87 per set), 41 digs (2.73 per set), 12 blocks, two aces and a .343 hitting percentage across four matches versus the Fury in 2026.

Parsons also recorded four of the team's franchise-record 21 blocks in the four-set win over Columbus, as the Supernovas clinched their third-straight MLV postseason spot. She has recorded 13 matches with double-digit kills this season, including five of her last six outings.

The Novas return to action for its regular season finale on Friday, May 1 when it travels to Dallas. Fans interested in tickets to the match - or any match in Major League Volleyball - can purchase them via links at the on the league website. Tickets for the 2026 MLV Championship are also on sale now - starting at just $19 - via Ticketmaster.com.

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Major League Volleyball Stories from April 28, 2026

Supernovas' Parsons Earns Second MLV Weekly Award - Omaha Supernovas

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