Briggs-Romine Named to All-MLV Second Team

Published on May 5, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Rise outside hitter Paige Briggs-Romine has been selected to the 2026 All-MLV Second Team, the league announced Tuesday.

A native of Ortonville, Michigan, Briggs-Romine appeared in 26 matches this season and was one of two Rise players to surpass 100 sets played, finishing with 104. In her second season with Grand Rapids and third year as a professional, she led the team with 383 total points while compiling 343 kills (3.3 per set), 331 digs (3.18 per set), 26 blocks, 14 aces and 14 assists.

Her 343 kills rank third-most in a single season in franchise history, while her 331 digs also stand third on the Rise's single-season list. Briggs-Romine recorded a team-high 19 double-doubles this season, moving into first place on the Rise's all-time leaderboard with 29 career double-doubles. In 26 matches, she posted double-digit kills 24 times and reached double-digit digs in 21 matches, including six performances with 15 or more digs.

Briggs-Romine earned MLV Player of the Week honors for the second time in her career following a standout performance in a 3-1 road victory over the San Diego Mojo on Jan. 23. She recorded a match-high 23 points on 22 kills (.327), while adding a team-best 18 digs (4.5 per set). She also excelled in serve receive with 28 receptions and just one error, finishing at 86 percent positive and 46 percent perfect passing.

A 2026 MLV All-Star, Briggs-Romine previously captured a league championship with the Omaha Supernovas in 2024 as a rookie. Prior to her professional career, she was a three-time AVCA All-American at Western Kentucky and a finalist for Miss Michigan Volleyball in 2018.

Briggs-Romine becomes the fifth player in franchise history to earn all-league recognition. During the inaugural 2024 season, outside hitter Claire Chaussee and opposite hitter Emiliya Dimitrova earned First Team honors. Last season, outside hitter Carli Snyder and middle blocker Ali Bastianelli received Second Team recognition.

The full list of all 14 players chosen for the All-MLV Teams can be found here.

The MLV Championship begins this Thursday, May 7, at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas, the home arena of the Dallas Pulse. The No. 1-seeded Indy Ignite (23-5) will take on the No. 4-seeded Omaha Supernovas (14-14) at 7 p.m. EDT, followed immediately by the No. 2-seeded Pulse (20-8) facing the No. 3-seeded San Diego Mojo (15-13). The winner of each semifinal will advance to the MLV Championship Match on Saturday, May 9, at 3 p.m. EDT.

All three postseason matches will air exclusively on the ION Network. Tickets can be purchased via links at the MLV Tickets Central page on the league website or at Ticketmaster.com.







Major League Volleyball Stories from May 5, 2026

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