Dallas Pulse's Mimi Colyer, Sofia Maldonado Diaz, Natalia Valentin-Anderson, and Layne Van Buskirk Earn All-League Honors

Published on May 5, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Dallas Pulse News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Dallas PULSE outside hitters Mimi Colyer and Sofia Maldonado Diaz, setter Natalia Valentin-Anderson, and middle blocker Layne Van Buskirk were named All-League honorees on Tuesday. Colyer and Maldonado Diaz were named First Team selections, while Valentin-Anderson and Van Buskirk were named to the Second Team. This marks Valentin-Anderson's second consecutive All-League selection in her MLV career and the first for Colyer, Maldonado Diaz, and Van Buskirk.

The PULSE's one-two punch, Colyer and Maldonado Diaz, powered a record-breaking season in the franchise's inaugural year, finishing first and second across multiple statistical categories and rewriting the league's single-season record books.

Colyer emerged as MLV's most dominant hitter in her rookie season, earning unanimous First Team All-League honors and capping it with a league-leading 523 points, 5.08 points per set, 466 kills, and 4.52 kills per set, setting the single-season record in each category. The Wisconsin product appeared in 27 of 28 matches and recorded double-digit kills in all but two.

Maldonado Diaz complemented the PULSE's offensive surge, ranking No. 2 in the league in total points (484), points per set (4.94), total kills (420), and kills per set (4.29), while finishing third in service aces (21). The Guadalajara, Mexico native ranks second all-time in MLV single-season points per set, kills, and kills per set, and third in total points. She also tied for the second-most kills in a single match in MLV history with 30 against Omaha on February 12.

Valentin-Anderson quarterbacked the PULSE to a 20-8 (.714) record, guiding the league's most efficient offense (.264) to the No. 2 seed while posting the league's best road record (11-3) and most sweeps (nine). The Puerto Rican Olympian totaled a league-leading 1,221 assists and averaged a league-best 11.85 assists per set to set the single-season record, while also finishing fifth in the league with 357 digs (3.47 digs per set) and recording 21 double-doubles.

Van Buskirk was a force at the net, finishing the season with 186 points, 135 kills, 43 blocks, and eight aces across 72 sets (20 matches). Despite missing time due to injury, the 2021 German Supercup gold medalist led the league in kill percentage (50.4%), ranked fifth in efficiency (.347), and finished among the top 10 in blocks (43).

"These four players earned this honor in every game we played. They set the tone for us all season, whether by making big plays under pressure or by staying consistent when it mattered," said Dallas PULSE Head Coach Shannon Winzer. "They helped us push against teams that had been established in the league long before Dallas arrived. As an expansion team, their performances changed the narrative about what our first year could look like."

The No. 2 PULSE will face the No. 3 San Diego Mojo in the second semifinal on Thursday, May 7, at Comerica Center, following the first matchup between No. 1 Indy Ignite and No. 4 Omaha Supernovas at 6 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the live broadcast on ION.







Major League Volleyball Stories from May 5, 2026

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