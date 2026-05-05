Atlanta Vibe's Edmond Named to 2026 All-MLV Second Team

Published on May 5, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







Atlanta Vibe Outside Hitter Leah Edmond was named to the 2026 All-MLV Second Team Tuesday.

Edmond, the first player in Major League Volleyball history to reach 1,000 career kills earlier this season, adds to an impressive and growing list of honors. The Outside Hitter was Atlanta's first signee as a team and a pioneer as the first league signee overall. She was selected as the league's inaugural MVP in 2024, was a first team league selection in 2025 and made her second appearance as an All-Star in as many years this season.

She is the only player to earn all-league recognition in each of MLV's three seasons.

Edmond finished the 2026 MLV season fourth in the league in kills (382), fourth in total points (436) and tied for fifth in total service aces (20). In 105 sets played, Edmond racked up 382 kills, 284 digs, 34 blocks, 21 assists and 20 aces as an all-around leader for the Vibe.

Media interested in scheduling an interview with Edmond should reach out to Brennan Smith at brennans@atlantavibe.com.

2026 MLV All-League Teams

All-MLV First Team

Player | Team | Position

Mimi Colyer | Dallas Pulse | Outside Hitter

Sofia Maldonado-Diaz | Dallas Pulse | Outside Hitter

Lydia Martyn | Indy Ignite | Middle Blocker

Elena Scott | Indy Ignite | Libero

Azhani Tealer | Indy Ignite | Opposite Hitter

Mia Tuaniga | Indy Ignite | Setter

Marin Grote | San Diego Mojo | Middle Blocker

All-MLV Second Team

Player | Team | Position

Leah Edmond | Atlanta Vibe | Outside Hitter

Regan Pittman-Nelson | Columbus Fury | Middle Blocker

Raina Terry | Columbus Fury | Opposite Hitter

Natalia Valentin-Anderson | Dallas Pulse | Setter

Layne Van Buskirk | Dallas Pulse | Middle Blocker

Paige Briggs-Romine | Grand Rapids Rise | Outside Hitter

Shara Venegas | San Diego Mojo | Libero







Major League Volleyball Stories from May 5, 2026

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