Atlanta Vibe's Edmond Named to 2026 All-MLV Second Team
Published on May 5, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)
Atlanta Vibe News Release
Atlanta Vibe Outside Hitter Leah Edmond was named to the 2026 All-MLV Second Team Tuesday.
Edmond, the first player in Major League Volleyball history to reach 1,000 career kills earlier this season, adds to an impressive and growing list of honors. The Outside Hitter was Atlanta's first signee as a team and a pioneer as the first league signee overall. She was selected as the league's inaugural MVP in 2024, was a first team league selection in 2025 and made her second appearance as an All-Star in as many years this season.
She is the only player to earn all-league recognition in each of MLV's three seasons.
Edmond finished the 2026 MLV season fourth in the league in kills (382), fourth in total points (436) and tied for fifth in total service aces (20). In 105 sets played, Edmond racked up 382 kills, 284 digs, 34 blocks, 21 assists and 20 aces as an all-around leader for the Vibe.
Media interested in scheduling an interview with Edmond should reach out to Brennan Smith at brennans@atlantavibe.com.
2026 MLV All-League Teams
All-MLV First Team
Player | Team | Position
Mimi Colyer | Dallas Pulse | Outside Hitter
Sofia Maldonado-Diaz | Dallas Pulse | Outside Hitter
Lydia Martyn | Indy Ignite | Middle Blocker
Elena Scott | Indy Ignite | Libero
Azhani Tealer | Indy Ignite | Opposite Hitter
Mia Tuaniga | Indy Ignite | Setter
Marin Grote | San Diego Mojo | Middle Blocker
All-MLV Second Team
Player | Team | Position
Leah Edmond | Atlanta Vibe | Outside Hitter
Regan Pittman-Nelson | Columbus Fury | Middle Blocker
Raina Terry | Columbus Fury | Opposite Hitter
Natalia Valentin-Anderson | Dallas Pulse | Setter
Layne Van Buskirk | Dallas Pulse | Middle Blocker
Paige Briggs-Romine | Grand Rapids Rise | Outside Hitter
Shara Venegas | San Diego Mojo | Libero
Major League Volleyball Stories from May 5, 2026
- Atlanta Vibe's Edmond Named to 2026 All-MLV Second Team - Atlanta Vibe
- Pittman-Nelson and Terry Named to All-MLV Teams - Columbus Fury
- Briggs-Romine Named to All-MLV Second Team - Grand Rapids Rise
- San Diego Mojo's Grote Named All-MLV First Team, Venegas Earns Second Team Honors - San Diego Mojo
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