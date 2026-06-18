Atlanta Vibe Prize Veteran Experience to Round out First Wave of Free Agency

Published on June 18, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







The Atlanta Vibe added nine new players with international league championships and a bevy of experience to round out the start of the 2027 Major League Volleyball Free Agency window.

Vibe Add Powerhouse Polish Pair Atlanta added pieces to both sides of the net in a pair of Polish powerhouses.

Setter Karina Chmielewska will orchestrate Atlanta's 2027 offense. Chmielewska comes from the Polish league's KS DevelopRes Rzeszów where she racked up 276 assists last season and was a steady setter over five seasons in the Polish Tauron Liga. Chmielewska is a Polish Cup and Tauron Liga champ.

Middle Blocker Iga Wasilewska will bolster the Vibe's defensive presence at the net. Wasilewska played the previous two seasons for LOVB Nebraska and LOVB Atlanta and is a four-time European champion in the Polish Tauron Liga.

"Karina and Iga have a championship pedigree and will elevate our gym," Atlanta Vibe General Manager Laura "Bird" Kuhn said. "Both understand the commitment and discipline it takes to compete for titles."

Matthews, Dahlke and Yakushina Strong Additions for Offensive Impact The Vibe added a trio of offensive reinforcements in Opposite Hitter Lauren Matthews, Outside Hitter Kendra Dahlke and Outside Hitter Oksana Yakushina.

Matthews, who reset the record books in her time at Western Kentucky, joins the Vibe to add an attacking spark.

Matthews was the first player in Hilltopper history to receive AVCA All-American honors three times, received the Conference USA Female Athlete of the Year award in 2022-2023 and left as the team's all-time leader in career blocks with 530. She has since embarked on a pro career in France, Portugal, Puerto Rico and Thailand.

Dahlke joins the Vibe with Major League Volleyball experience after playing last with the San Diego Mojo during the 2025 season.

She scored the eighth most kills (289) that season in MLV while adding 258 digs. Dahlke is a veteran with stints in France, Greece, Italy, the Philippines and Puerto Rico.

Yakushina brings her powerful veteran hitting prowess to Atlanta with a decade of valuable experience throughout France, Montenegro, Russia and Türkiye.

Yakushina has played in several European Championships and won a Montenegro Superliga title in the 2023-2024 season.

"Lauren, Kendra and Oksana each bring the tenacity and talent to add new dimensions to our offense," Atlanta Vibe Head Coach Kayla Banwarth said. "Their collective international experience is invaluable."

Atlanta Rounds Out Roster with SEC, ACC Contributors The Vibe also added several players who called the Southeast home during their collegiate careers in the ACC and SEC in Middle Blocker Anita Anwusi, Libero Courtney Jackson and Setter Gabrielle Benda.

Benda played locally at Georgia Tech from 2015 to 2017 and has since won a championship in the Azerbaijan Superleague with additional experience in France, Greece, Nepal, Puerto Rico, Sweden and Switzerland.

Anwusi played at LSU and is Top 10 all-time in blocks and hitting percentage as well as a 2022 AVCA South All-Region Honorable Mention for the Tigers. She played previously with LOVB Houston.

Jackson was an SEC All-Freshman selection at Arkansas, finishing her career with the third-most digs in Razorback history (1,738), All-SEC Second Team honors and an AVCA All-Central Region Honorable Mention as a senior.

"Anita, Courtney and Gabrielle all bring solid skill sets," Kuhn said. "They know what makes the Southeast such a special place for volleyball and are collectively incredible additions to our team."

The aforementioned additions join previously announced signee Libero Zoe Jarvis and core returners Outside Hitter Leah Edmond, Opposite Hitter Aiko Jones, Middle Blocker Khori Louis and Outside Hitter Taylor Smith to form Atlanta's initial 2027 roster.







Major League Volleyball Stories from June 18, 2026

Atlanta Vibe Prize Veteran Experience to Round out First Wave of Free Agency - Atlanta Vibe

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