Four Starters Return, Jarvis Joins to Headline Start of Atlanta Vibe Free Agency Moves

Published on May 27, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







The Atlanta Vibe Wednesday announced the return of starters Outside Hitter Leah Edmond, Opposite Hitter Aiko Jones, Outside Hitter Taylor Smith and Middle Blocker Khori Louis, as well as the addition of Libero Zoe Jarvis, to headline the start of the 2027 Major League Volleyball Free Agency window.

Dynamic Duo Returns to Atlanta

Edmond returns as the only Major League Volleyball player with their original team from the league's inception to today. Edmond was the league's first signee overall, the 2024 MVP, a two-time All-Star, the first player in league history to reach 1,000 career kills and is the only player to earn all-league honors in each of MLV's three seasons.

"From the very beginning of MLV, Atlanta has been home. I can't imagine being anywhere else," Edmond said. "I'm thrilled to continue my journey with the Vibe and look forward to continuing to make an impact in the community and on the court."

Edmond finished the 2026 season fourth in the league in kills (382), fourth in total points (436) and tied for fifth in total service aces (20). In 105 sets, Edmond racked up 382 kills, 284 digs, 34 blocks, 21 assists and 20 service aces as an all-around force for the Vibe.

"Leah's dedication to excellence has been synonymous with the Atlanta Vibe since our team's inception," Atlanta Vibe Head Coach Kayla Banwarth said. "We look forward to chasing a championship with her veteran presence."

Jones, who received her first MLV All-Star honor in 2026 as well as the league's Most Inspirational Player Award, emerged with dual-threat impact for Atlanta last season. She finished 2026 sixth in kills (314) and seventh in total points (362). Jones racked up 314 kills, 215 digs, 37 blocks, 16 assists and 11 service aces in 99 sets.

"Aiko's ascendancy from role player to All-Star dual threat is because of her limitless work ethic," Banwarth said. "Her spirit will continue to be an invaluable piece of our roster."

Impact Libero Addition

Jarvis joins Atlanta as a marquee Libero with a championship pedigree. A 2022 NCAA Champion at the University of Texas, Jarvis was twice named an AVCA All-American, has U.S. National team experience and won back-to-back LOVB Championships in 2025 and 2026. She generated 101 digs and 29 assists in directing LOVB Austin's defense last season.

"Zoe is exactly the type of impact addition to take the Vibe to the next level," Atlanta Vibe General Manager Laura "Bird" Kuhn said. "She's had success at every level of volleyball and is a tough and relentless competitor on the court."

A Powerful Pair is Back

Atlanta returns Louis and Smith after both provided valuable sparks over the last two seasons with the Vibe.

Smith emerged as a go-to facilitator offensively and defensively for the Vibe in 2026 with career marks of 214 digs, 144 kills, 14 blocks and four assists in 71 sets.

Louis, the 2025 Rising Star Award winner, racked up 236 kills, 78 digs and 58 blocks as a rookie. She returns as a stout defensive option in the middle of the Vibe system after an injury-shortened 2026. Louis had 59 kills, 25 digs, 17 blocks and seven service aces in 48 sets last season.







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