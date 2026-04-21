Snyder Selected as MLV Player of the Week

Published on April 21, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release









Grand Rapids Rise outside hitter Carli Snyder

(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Jim Ragosta Jr.) Grand Rapids Rise outside hitter Carli Snyder(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Jim Ragosta Jr.)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Rise outside hitter Carli Snyder has been named the Major League Volleyball Player of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.

Rise team captain Snyder powered Grand Rapids to a pair of crucial four-set victories last week against the league-leading Indy Ignite and the Columbus Fury, keeping Grand Rapids firmly in the playoff hunt entering the final two weeks of the regular season.

Snyder totaled 32 kills (.270), 22 digs and one ace during the 2-0 weekend. She recorded double-doubles in both matches, finishing with 17 kills (.359) and 11 digs at home against Indy before adding a team-high 15 kills (.196) and 11 digs in Columbus.

Grand Rapids has matched a franchise record with four straight wins, improving to 11-14 and moving into fifth place in the MLV standings following a 3-9 start through the first two months of the season.

Snyder's honor marks the second MLV Player of the Week award of her career and the third earned by a Rise player this season, joining Paige Briggs-Romine (Week 3) and Morgan Hentz (Week 8). Snyder is now one of 10 MLV players to earn multiple Player of the Week honors, also joining Briggs-Romine and Hentz in that exclusive group.

The Rise, Ignite, and Dallas Pulse lead the league this season with three different players each earning Player of the Week recognition. Grand Rapids also ties the Atlanta Vibe and Omaha Supernovas for the most Player of the Week selections in Major League Volleyball history, totaling eight honors across the league's first three seasons.

Snyder and Grand Rapids conclude their home schedule this week with a two-match homestand, hosting the Vibe on Wednesday and the defending champion Orlando Valkyries on Saturday. Both matches are scheduled for 7 p.m.

Images from this story



Grand Rapids Rise outside hitter Carli Snyder

(Jim Ragosta Jr.)







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 21, 2026

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