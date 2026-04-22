Atlanta Vibe Travel to Face Grand Rapids Rise Wednesday

Published on April 21, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







The Atlanta Vibe will travel to face the Grand Rapids Rise on Wednesday, April 22 at 7 PM ET.

The Vibe (9-15) and Rise (11-14) have several familiarities. Vibe Middle Blocker Raven Colvin played for the Rise during the 2025 MLV season. Atlanta faces former Libero Morgan Hentz who played for the Vibe in 2024 and 2025. Atlanta Opposite Hitter Anna Dixon and Libero Elli McKissock face off against fellow University of Florida volleyball alumni Carli Snyder and Rhamat Alhassan.

The Vibe meet the Rise on April 22 at 7 PM ET. The match will be streamed on Scripps Sports Network.







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 21, 2026

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