Elise Goetzinger Rejoins Omaha Supernovas for 2026 Playoff Push

Published on April 21, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas News Release









Omaha Supernovas middle blocker Elise Goetzinger

(Omaha Supernovas) Omaha Supernovas middle blocker Elise Goetzinger(Omaha Supernovas)

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, announced the return of former Creighton Bluejays star Elise Goetzinger, adding middle blocker depth to the roster as the team pushes toward the postseason in the final two matches of the 2026 regular season. The move comes after Leyla Blackwell suffered a season-ending injury Thursday in Orlando.

Goetzinger originally signed with the Supernovas during the MLV free agency period on Aug. 8, 2025, and made the Novas' active roster following the team's training camp in December. The former All-American, who sat out the 2025 season to complete her degree at CU, started Omaha's first five matches as a rookie, averaging 1.63 kills per set on a .237 hitting percentage while adding six digs, three blocks, three aces and two assists.

As fellow rookie Kiara Reinhardt and second-year pro Toyosi Onabanjo emerged with breakout campaigns, the Kentucky native did not appear in another match before departing the franchise. Goetzinger later signed with Atenienses de Manatí of the Women's Professional Volleyball League in Puerto Rico. She appeared in the team's final match of the season on March 12 and made an immediate impact with 10 points, totaling seven kills, two aces and one block in a five-set defeat. She was one of four players on her team to reach double figures in scoring.

Goetzinger now rejoins a roster making its final push toward the postseason under interim head coach Thomas Robson. After dropping its first two matches following Robson's promotion, Omaha found its rhythm over the weekend, sweeping both Orlando and Atlanta in dominant road performances. Sitting fourth in the MLV standings with its record back to .500 at 13-13, the Supernovas control their own postseason destiny. The following scenarios would clinch the franchise's third consecutive playoff appearance:

Omaha defeats Columbus in three or four sets on Friday.

Grand Rapids AND Orlando both lose in three or four sets prior to Friday. Grand Rapids hosts Atlanta on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CDT, while Orlando hosts the league-leading Indy Ignite on Thursday at 6 p.m. CDT.

The Supernovas return to Kiewit Court at the CHI Health Center for the final time this season on Friday, April 24, at 7 p.m. CDT against the Columbus Fury (5-19), with an opportunity to clinch a playoff berth.

The match will be broadcast statewide on News Channel Nebraska. Out-of-state viewers can watch on the Scripps Sports Network and the MLV YouTube channel.

The contest can also be heard worldwide on the Supernovas Radio Network, led by flagship station KCRO 660 AM.

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Major League Volleyball Stories from April 21, 2026

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