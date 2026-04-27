Ignite Earn Top Seed for MLV Championship with Win over Atlanta

Published on April 26, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Indy Ignite News Release







GWINNETT, Ga. - It's official, the Indy Ignite are the top seed for the Major League Volleyball Championship that determines the 2026 champion. The Ignite locked in that honor and the regular-season crown today with a 3-1 victory over the Atlanta Vibe.

The triumph advanced the Ignite to 21-5, and in less than a week, they could set an MLV record for wins in a season with one in their final two regular-season matches. Even if they lose both and the Dallas Pulse win out - leaving the two teams with identical 21-7 records - Indy retains the top postseason seed by virtue of the first MLV tiebreaker, match result points.

"No win in this league is easy, unfortunately," Ignite head coach Lauren Bertolacci said. "We knew we'd have to come and battle if we wanted to get that first spot today, which we did. I think that was just important for us. Every milestone that we can reach and every situation that we can be in is really important for us."

As with many Indy matches this season, the path to victory over Atlanta wasn't simple - though it looked like it might head that direction when the Ignite rattled off the last seven points of the opening set to break from a tie and take it 25-18. Middle blocker Lydia Martyn and opposite hitter Camryn Hannah combined for six of those seven points, totaling three kills and three blocks in that span.

The Vibe wouldn't go away quietly, however, leading the entire second frame and collecting the 25-19 set triumph. Neither team led by more than two points until late in set three, and it was knotted at 22 before the Ignite reeled off three straight to move ahead two sets to one. Middle blocker Jaelyn Keene recorded a kill on a rally kept alive by fantastic saves from libero Elena Scott and setter Mia Tuaniga, then outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh pounded back-to-back kills to punctuate the 25-22 set win.

Indy pulled to a 20-15 lead in the fourth set but Atlanta rallied once more to tie it at 21, 22 and again at 23. Martyn responded with her season-high 14th kill of the match to make it 24-23 and Member-Meneh clinched the set and match with her 12th kill.

"We were down in that third set and we were able to turn it around and get that win," Bertolacci said. "And then we came out a little stronger in that fourth set. We lost the lead but still won after 20. I guarantee, and I keep harping to the girls about it, that the (MLV Championship) semifinals are just going to be so hard and all of these things are going to happen in one game, and we need to recognize these situations, learn to manage them and come out on top regardless. Today was the day that we definitely didn't find our flow, but we found a way to win and that's just where we need to be."

In addition to her 14 kills, Martyn added five blocks to lead Indy in scoring with 19 points and head a strong effort from the middle position along with Keene (six kills, one block) and Cara Cresse (four kills in five attempts, no errors).

"Every game for middles, you have to be available in transition because if you aren't, then it's easy for the opponent to just sit on your pin as a blocker," Martyn explained. "I just try to be loud, even if I'm a distraction and I don't get the ball, can I pull those blockers? I just wanted to terminate today and just hit balls and, like, I'm going lights out. That was my mentality."

It was also a welcome sight for Martyn's coach.

"I think our middles held us up for a chunk of the game, especially at the start," Bertolacci said. "We were feeding them a lot and they were scoring very well, all three of them. That was very important for us to create space for the pins, who later in the game came in a lot more and were able to really help us sort of solidify the win."

Hannah, starting at opposite for the ninth time this season, provided an all-around standout effort with 10 kills, two service aces, a block and six digs. Member-Meneh finished with 12 kills and 11 digs for another double-double. Outside hitter Kayla Lund came off the bench to provide a couple key service runs and stellar defensive play that led to 11 digs, along with four kills and a block.

"I felt incredible, mostly because I was extremely jazzed up," said Hannah, who's played behind MLV All-Star Azhani Tealer much of the season. "Lydia's hitting the five-foot line (with kills) 12 times; it's impossible to not have fun in that environment. I also think the girls are super good about not being uncomfortable in those situations when someone new is out there, so I felt completely comfortable playing next to them and having fun."

The Ignite host their final two matches of the regular season. Columbus visits Fishers Event Center at 7 p.m. ET Friday. San Diego - a potential MLV Championship semifinal opponent - is the guest for the regular-season finale at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 3. Ticket information for those matches is available at IndyIgniteVB.com.

Tickets for the 2026 MLV Championship, set for May 7 and 9 at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas, are on sale via the MLV Ticketmaster website. Prices start at $19 and provide access to both the semifinal and championship rounds. For more information, visit ProVolleyball.com. Both semifinals and the championship match will be telecast nationally on the ION network.







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 26, 2026

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