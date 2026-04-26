Mojo Make Playoff Push in Sweep of Fury

Published on April 26, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Columbus Fury News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury played close and competitive first sets but were unable to pick up the win against the San Diego Mojo, 26-24, 25-23, 25-18, on Sunday at Nationwide Arena.

Outside hitter Raina Terry finished as the Fury's leading scorer with 12 kills and one ace, while adding 10 digs for her ninth double-double of the season. Libero Ryan White started her second game for the Fury and recorded 17 digs and three assists.

Megan Lush added seven kills, 12 digs and a team-high three blocks. Regan Pittman-Nelson and Abby Walker each finished with six kills in the match.

"Congratulations to San Diego for an important win in their playoff run; unfortunately it came against us," head coach Angel Perez said. "I thought we played really nice the first two sets, and then we lost towards the end, which conditioned how we went out on that third set. I thought we lost a little bit of our fight in the middle of that third set, but overall, I couldn't be more proud of this group for every day going out there to fight as hard as they can with whatever we have left in the tank."

The Fury battled throughout the first set and used a 5-0 run to build a 12-8 advantage. Kills from Lush, Jaelyn Hodge, and Terry, along with a block from Lush, helped spark the stretch.

Columbus held a 16-12 lead at the second media timeout, but San Diego rallied late. Pittman-Nelson tied the set at 24 with a kill, but San Diego won the next two points to take the first set 26-24.

The second set was close throughout, with 15 ties. Columbus led 16-14 at the second media timeout after back-to-back San Diego errors and a kill by Pittman-Nelson. The Fury stayed close late in the set, with kills from setter Audrey Pak and Pittman-Nelson bringing them within one at 24-23. However, a successful San Diego challenge on set point gave the Mojo the second set, 25-23.

In the third set, Columbus stayed close early behind multiple kills from Terry and Lush. Terry added an ace during a Fury push that trimmed the deficit to 14-13. San Diego responded with a five-point scoring run to extend its lead to 19-13 and maintained control the rest of the set with a 25-18 win.

Up Next

The Columbus Fury will close out the season next week, first traveling to face the Indy Ignite on Friday at 7 p.m. before hosting the Atlanta Vibe for the season finale on Sunday at 2 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here, email columbusfury@columbusfury.com or call 614-380-FURY (3879).







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 26, 2026

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