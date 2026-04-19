Columbus Falls to Grand Rapids in Four Sets

Published on April 19, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Columbus Fury News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury lost to the Grand Rapids Rise in four sets, 18-15, 25-18, 22-25, 25-27 on Sunday at Nationwide Arena to conclude the season series against the Rise.

Outside hitter Raina Terry led the team in points with 20 kills, two blocks and an ace. Outside hitter, Jaelyn Hodge, set her single-game career high in kills with 15. Libero Kamaile Hiapo recorded 21 digs, which marked her sixth game of 20-plus digs this season.

"I think it was a great battle for our group after the first set. And the small details here and there, we ended up losing two of the three sets by the minimum," head coach Angel Perez said. "I thought we were slow getting out of the gate. Again, kudos to these girls for keeping the spirit up, keeping the effort up, and keeping fighting."

The Columbus Fury opened the first set with a 2-1 lead with a kill from Terry and an attack error from Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids went on a five-point scoring run to take a 6-2 lead as the Fury called a timeout. Hodge and Terry got a kill, and an attack error helped the Fury to get within three points as the Rise maintained a 15-12 lead. The Rise took a 16-12 lead going into the media timeout and went on a three-point scoring run following the timeout, continuing their 19-12 lead, as the Fury called a timeout. Grand Rapids won the first set 25-18, despite a late scoring effort from the Fury.

Grand Rapids opened the second set with a 6-2 lead before the Fury went on a five-point scoring run to take the lead 7-6. The Fury went on a 5-2 scoring run to take a 16-12 lead at the media timeout. The Rise went on a three-point scoring run to get within one point, but a kill from Megan Lush and an attack error from Grand Rapids extended the Fury's lead to 18-15.

The Fury went on a three-point scoring run to take a 21-17 lead as Grand Rapids called a timeout. Both teams traded points as middle blocker Rachel Gomez got a kill for set point and a Fury 24-20 lead, and Audrey Pak got an ace the following play to help the Fury win the second set 25-20.

In the third set, Columbus stayed within striking distance early behind a kill and a block that gave the Fury a 3-2 lead. The teams traded points throughout the set, with Grand Rapids taking a 16-15 lead heading into the media timeout.

Gomez, Terry, and Hodge got kills to help the Fury take a 22-21 lead. The Fury lost a challenge on a block touch, and Grand Rapids went on a four-point scoring run to win the third set 25-22.

Hodge opened the scoring for Columbus in the fourth set, and after an early timeout, Terry recorded a kill, an ace, and another kill to tie the fourth set at four. Gomez added a block to give the Fury the lead, while Lush and Pittman-Nelson contributed points at the net as Columbus built momentum. A Terry kill, and another Hodge finish helped extend the lead to 14-10, forcing a Rise timeout.

Columbus maintained in front throughout the set, taking a 16-13 lead into the media timeout after a Grand Rapids service error. Hodge added back-to-back kills later in the frame, Gomez delivered another kill, and Pittman-Nelson added a block as the Fury moved ahead 22-20.

Grand Rapids rallied late to erase the deficit as the Rise took a 23-22 lead. Lush tied the score at 23, Terry evened it again at 24, and Gomez's block knotted the set at 25. The Rise scored the final two points to secure a 27-25 victory and close out the match.

Up Next

The Fury will travel to Omaha on Friday, April 24 to play the Supernovas at 8 pm EST. Fans can watch the game on YouTube. There are just two home matches remaining, as the Fury host the San Diego Mojo on Sunday, April 26 at 2 p.m. and a week later close out the season against Atlanta on Sunday, May 3 at 2 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here, email columbusfury@columbusfury.com or call 614-380-FURY (3879).







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 19, 2026

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