Columbus Falls to Dallas Pulse on Friday

Published on April 17, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Columbus Fury News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Columbus Fury were swept by the Dallas Pulse, 28-26, 25-15, 25-23, on Friday at Comerica Center to complete the season series between the teams.

The Fury are back home at Nationwide Arena to host the Grand Rapids Rise for the final time this season on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. To purchase tickets, click here, email columbusfury@columbusfury.com or call 614-380-FURY (3879).

Raina Terry led the Fury with 12 kills and seven digs, while Megan Lush finished with 10 kills and eight digs. Rachel Gomez added eight kills and Kashauna Williams chipped in six kills.

Audrey Pak recorded her eighth double-double of the season, dishing out 32 assists with 12 digs to go with one kill and one block.

The first set was a back-and-forth marathon, but the Pulse managed to rally and pull off a 28-26 win. Columbus had a 23-18 lead before Dallas used an impressive late rally to tie it up 23-all. Williams had an outstanding first set, finishing with six kills on only nine swings. Gomez was also effective, with four kills and one block in the opening set.

The Pulse continued their momentum into the second set and used an 8-0 run in the middle of the set to grab a 17-7 lead. From that point, the Pulse closed out the set 25-15 to take a 2-0 lead in the match.

The third set was another tight one, with Columbus keeping it close all the way to the end. After the set was tied at 17-all, the Dallas Pulse were able to grab the lead and hold on for a 25-23 win to finish off the sweep.

Up Next

The Fury are back at home on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET to host the Grand Rapids Rise at Nationwide Arena. To purchase tickets, click here, email columbusfury@columbusfury.com or call 614-380-FURY (3879).







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 17, 2026

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