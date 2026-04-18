Atlanta Vibe Fall 3-0 to San Diego Mojo

Published on April 17, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







The Atlanta Vibe fell 3-0 to the San Diego Mojo Friday at Gas South Arena.

The Mojo took the early 1-0 lead in a back-and-forth 25-23 win in the first set.

San Diego extended its lead to 2-0 after a fierce battle in the second set, ending 29-27 in extra points.

The Mojo took the 3-0 victory in the third set 25-21.

Atlanta Opposite Hitter Aiko Jones led the Vibe's offense with 19 kills along with eight digs and a block.

Jones complimented the scouting report and Setter Averi Carlson for putting her in good spots to contribute offensively.

"Offense felt good, but there was a lot of things I could have done better and we all could have done better," Jones said. "We wanted a different outcome and we could have played better tonight."

Vibe Outside Hitter Leah Edmond scored a double-double with 12 kills and 14 digs to go with one ace.

Atlanta Outside Hitter Jenny Mosser, who arrived just this week from Italy to join the Vibe, added seven kills, nine digs and a block in her first Major League Volleyball action.

Mosser said it's been a "little bit chaotic" but she's adjusting as quickly as possible to help the Vibe win matches in the final stretch of the season.

"Getting put in the game, it's always exciting," Mosser said. "I mean obviously wish for a different outcome but already looking to Sunday and hopefully we can have a different result."

Jones highlighted the opportunity to rebound quickly and give the team's best effort against a familiar opponent in Omaha on Sunday.

"We go to bed tonight, we wake up tomorrow and it's Omaha time," Jones said. "The most important game is the one right in front of us."

Atlanta is back at Gas South Arena Sunday for the team's next match at 3 PM ET on April 19 against the Omaha Supernovas.







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 17, 2026

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