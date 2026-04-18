Mojo Sweep Atlanta for First Road Win in Series History

Published on April 17, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The San Diego Mojo earned a statement road win Friday night, sweeping the Atlanta Vibe 25-23, 29-27, 25-21 at Gas South Arena to secure their first victory in Atlanta and first sweep of the Vibe in series history.

San Diego improved to 12-11 on the season and climbed above .500 for the first time since January 2025. The Mojo have now won four of their last five matches and remain in third place with five matches to play. Since starting the season 1-6, San Diego has won 11 of its last 16 matches.

Morgan Lewis led the way with 15 points on 11 kills and a season-high four blocks, adding five digs and one assist. Maya Tabron contributed 12 points on 11 kills with six digs, while Taylor Sandbothe delivered a strong all-around performance with nine points, including five kills, three blocks and an ace. Marin Grote added eight points with five kills, two blocks and one ace.

Setter Marlie Monserez recorded her 18th double-double of the season with 38 assists and 10 digs, tying Nootsara Tomkom for the Mojo single-season and career assists record at 932. Libero Shara Venegas anchored the defense with a match-high 16 digs.

San Diego controlled key moments throughout the match, starting with a tightly contested opening set. After trading points early, the Mojo used a mid-set push behind Tabron and Lewis to build a 16-13 lead at the technical timeout. Atlanta closed the gap late, but Sandbothe's block set up set point before Tabron delivered the clinching kill for a 25-23 win.

The second set proved to be the turning point. Atlanta built a 16-12 advantage at the technical timeout and held control deep into the frame. San Diego responded with a surge sparked by Lewis at the net and key contributions from Allison Jacobs off the bench. The Mojo erased multiple deficits and fought off set points in a back-and-forth battle that featured 14 ties. Grote's block gave San Diego set point, and Lewis sealed the dramatic 29-27 win with a block to put the Mojo ahead 2-0.

Riding that momentum, San Diego took command in the third set. The Mojo used a balanced offensive attack to build a 16-11 lead, with Monserez contributing offensively while directing the offense. Atlanta attempted to rally, but Sandbothe and Grote controlled the net down the stretch. Tabron pushed the Mojo to match point before Sandbothe finished the sweep with a block at 25-21.

The victory marks San Diego's third sweep of the season and comes after a stretch of three consecutive five-set matches.

The Mojo will continue their road trip Sunday, April 19, against the Orlando Valkyries at Addition Financial Arena. First serve is set for Noon PT. The Mojo return home on Friday, April 24 to square off with the second-place Dallas Pulse. Tickets are available at LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact tickets@letsgomojo.com or call 619-984-6656 (MOJO).







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 17, 2026

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