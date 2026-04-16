Game Preview: San Diego Mojo at Atlanta Vibe: April 17, 2026

Published on April 16, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







Game 23: San Diego Mojo (11-11) at Atlanta Vibe (9-13)

Friday, April 17, 2026 | 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET

Gas South Arena | Duluth, Ga.

Tune In

The game will broadcast live locally on KUSI, nationally on Scripps Sports Network and stream on YouTube.

Andy Demetra (play-by-play) and Kele Eveland (analyst) will be on the call.

MATCHUP STORYLINES

Mojo Bring Momentum Into Atlanta: San Diego enters the matchup as one of the league's hottest teams, winning 10 of its last 15 matches to climb into third place. The Mojo have found consistency during a critical stretch of the season and continue to build confidence heading into the final six matches.

History Favors Atlanta: The Vibe have dominated the all-time series, holding a 10-1 record against San Diego, including a perfect 5-0 mark at home. Atlanta has also won two of the three meetings this season, including each of the last two matchups.

Opportunity for a Breakthrough Road Win: A victory for San Diego would mark the franchise's first-ever win in Atlanta.

Chasing a Winning Record: With a win, San Diego would move above .500 for the first time since January 2025, when the team opened the season 3-2.

Closing in on Franchise History: The Mojo are also within reach of a historic mark, as a win would give San Diego 12 victories on the season, surpassing last year's total and moving within one of the franchise record for wins in a single season.

SAN DIEGO MOJO OUTLOOK

Mojo Look to Carry Momentum Into Orlando Matchup: San Diego enters the rematch with Orlando at 11-11 after a five-set win to close a demanding stretch of three matches in seven days, all going the distance. The Mojo have now played seven five-set matches this season, going 5-2, and will look to build on that resilience while holding sole possession of third place in the standings.

League's Top Defense Setting the Standard: San Diego continues to lead Major League Volleyball in both digs per set (17.53) and total digs (1,578 across 90 sets), maintaining a clear edge over Grand Rapids. The Mojo also rank second in opponent hitting efficiency (.216), reinforcing their ability to limit opposing offenses. At the net, San Diego remains a top-tier unit, ranking fourth in total blocks (211) and blocks per set (2.34), giving the team a balanced defensive identity.

Venegas Anchors Elite Back Row: Libero Shara Venegas continues to be the centerpiece of the Mojo defense, ranking second in the league in total digs (343) and third in digs per set (3.85). Her consistency and range remain critical to San Diego's league-leading back-row performance.

Monserez Driving Tempo and Efficiency: Setter Marlie Monserez ranks third in total assists (894) and fourth in assists per set (9.93), while also contributing 274 digs (7th) and 3.04 digs per set (10th). She leads the league in hitting efficiency (42.4%) and ranks fourth in hitting percentage (45.3%), continuing to orchestrate an efficient and balanced offense.

Loberg's All-Around Impact: Outside hitter Grace Loberg remains one of the league's most complete players, ranking sixth in total points (292) and tied for eighth in points per set (3.44), while also sitting seventh in total kills (241). She ranks tied for fourth in total aces (17) and seventh in aces per set (0.20), and adds 269 digs (8th; 3.16 per set) to anchor both sides of the ball.

Grote Controlling the Net: Middle blocker Marin Grote continues to be a force at the net, ranking sixth in total blocks (42) and eighth in blocks per set (0.51), while also tied for 10th in total aces (14). Her presence remains key to San Diego's front-line production.

Depth and Balance Emerging as Difference: San Diego's depth was on full display during the recent stretch, including a five-set battle against first-place Indy and a five-set win over Orlando. Contributions from across the lineup, including impactful performances off the bench, have reinforced the Mojo's ability to adapt and sustain level deep into matches. With the league's top defense and increasing offensive balance, San Diego will look to carry that momentum into another matchup with Orlando.

ATLANTA VIBE OUTLOOK

Vibe Return Home Seeking Reset: Atlanta enters the match at 9-13 overall and sits in sixth place in the league standings with six matches remaining. The Vibe hold a 4-7 record at home and will look to regain momentum as they return to their home floor.

Atlanta Looks to Snap Recent Slide: The Vibe are coming off a road sweep at the hands of league-leading Indy, which capped a stretch of three consecutive road matches. Atlanta has dropped four of its last five contests, including its last two at home, and will aim to stabilize down the stretch.

Edmond Leads High-Volume Attack: Outside hitter Leah Edmond continues to be one of the league's premier offensive threats, ranking fourth in total points (375), points per set (4.31), total kills (325) and kills per set (3.74). She is also active from the service line, tied for fifth in total aces (17) and tied for seventh in aces per set (0.20), serving as the focal point of the Vibe offense.

Jones Adds Offensive Balance: Aiko Jones provides a strong secondary option, ranking 10th in the league in total points (268) and tied for ninth in points per set (3.44). Her production helps diversify Atlanta's attack alongside Edmond.

Carlson Orchestrates the Offense: Setter Averi Carlson ranks fifth in total assists (736) and seventh in assists per set (9.32), directing the Vibe offense and facilitating scoring opportunities across the lineup.

Awoleye Controls the Net: Middle blocker Phoebe Awoleye is a key presence at the net, ranking seventh in total blocks (40) and second in blocks per set (0.73). She also ranks seventh in hitting efficiency (.327), making her one of the league's most efficient middle attackers.

Offense Remains Atlanta's Identity: With multiple players ranked among the league leaders, Atlanta's offensive production continues to be its defining strength. Consistency and execution will be key as the Vibe look to turn their recent stretch into results during the final weeks of the season.







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 16, 2026

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