Dallas Pulse Adds Middle Blocker Carter Booth

Published on April 16, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Dallas Pulse News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas PULSE, North Texas' women's professional volleyball team, announced the acquisition of two-time AVCA All-American middle blocker Carter Booth.

Booth, 6-foot-7, began her collegiate career at Minnesota in 2022. She set a program freshman record with 11 blocks in her debut against Baylor on Aug. 26 and led the team with 1.48 blocks per set, earning AVCA North Region Freshman of the Year and All-North Region honors. She transferred to Wisconsin, where she played from 2023 to 2025 and led the team in blocks each season. As a sophomore, she appeared in all 34 matches (33 starts) and led both Wisconsin and the Big Ten with 1.56 blocks per set. She set the program single-season records in the 25-point rally-scoring era with 186 total blocks and 1.56 blocks per set. As a senior, she posted a .466 hitting percentage, the highest single-season mark in program history.

A native of Denver, Booth was selected 19th overall in the 2025 Major League Volleyball Draft by Dallas. She began her professional career with Italy's Unione Yamamay Busto Arsizio in Serie A1.

Booth is the daughter of former Penn State basketball player and 10-year NBA veteran Calvin Booth, who later served as general manager of the Denver Nuggets and helped lead the franchise to the 2023 NBA title.

She will wear No. 52 for the PULSE.







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 16, 2026

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